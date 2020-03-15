This week I had planned on telling you about a great event coming up on March 28. But like so many other events, it was canceled due to the coronavirus scare. Well, I'm going to tell you the reason behind the event, which is the main point.
Kristen Krafthefer had a good job working in the oil gas industry for more than 20 years. She had just gotten married in March 2018 and was continuing to climb the success ladder at work, as she and her husband, John Krafthefer, made plans as a couple now sharing a home. Five months later, things changed when her husband urged her to go to her doctor and get checked out for a lump in her breast. The news was not good. She was 34 years old at the time.
"I felt that my life was just starting and someone gave me a life sentence," said Krafthefer, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 advanced breast cancer, which had spread to her lymph nodes. "My world stopped."
So she began chemotherapy and used her 12 weeks of unpaid time off under the Family Medical Leave Act. But things got worse when she lost her health insurance benefits at work and would have to pay $1,700 a month to be covered through COBRA if she wanted to continue with her treatment to beat cancer.
Krafthefer was not only staring at death, she also was going through the ordeal of the sickness and weakness that comes with it. The financial situation added a lot more stress, leading to thoughts of suicide.
"We were broke, I couldn't pay my bills and I didn't know how I was going to make my co-payment for my chemo that I needed," she said.
A proud person who's been working since she was 15, she never needed assistance before this. But things were different now.
"I finally dropped my pride, became humble and asked for help," said the now 35-year-old. She sought help from Kern County Cancer Fund, a nonprofit group that helps cancer patients pay medical and related bills due to their illness. KCCF came through, covering her COBRA payments for three months, allowing Krafthefer to continue receiving treatment.
"KCCF saved my life. It meant that I could have some mental stability," said Krafthefer.
She is one of more than roughly 650 cancer patients in Kern County who have received assistance from the fund for the last eight years doling out more than $3.5 million in aid, said KCCF Exective Director Michelle Avila. The average amount awarded is $5,000, though some have received as much as $30,000, depending on their needs.
"A typical patient is a worker recently diagnosed and because of their treatment had to stop working. Now the patient has a lower income, has to pay for their own insurance but can't do it," said Avila. "It becomes just too much for a patient."
KCCF is the only organization of its kind in Kern County. But it's not just limited to financial assistance.
Javier Muneton was just 21 months old when he was diagnosed with leukemia and his family did not have the means to drive him to UCLA Medical Center for treatment. For five years, his father, Everardo Muneton, would rent a car, take time off from work and drive his son for his life-saving treatment.
Enter Avila, who helped provide transportation so Javier could get his treatment.
"This has helped us so much, because my husband has to work," said Bulmara Muneta, Javier's mother. The now 17-year-old student at Mira Monte High School is in remission, but is still receiving treatment at UCLA for related complications.
KCCF depends on donations to continue doing its good work and is trying something new to reach a more diverse audience. Here is where you come in. As I mentioned, the event planned for March 28 was to be a televised fundraiser held at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village in conjunction with Telemundo Valle Central, the local Telemundo station in Bakersfield.
Full disclosure: This idea was the brainchild of my wife Norma Gaspar, who is also an executive board member of KCCF. The event is called "Voces contra el cancer," or "Voices against cancer."
It will feature several local singers who will donate their time and talent for this worthy cause. People are urged to donate by drawing up a collection at their job site, making a contribution in the name of anyone they wish, perhaps in the name of someone who is now undergoing treatment or in memory of someone who fought the good fight. The event has been pushed back to sometime in November. But you don't have to wait to help out.
KCCF accepts donations over the phone at (661) 750-2751. And Telemundo will keep presenting the stories of people whose lives have changed for the better with the help of the fund.
Kristen Krafthefer, I'm happy to say, is in full remission! She has a new outlook on life and says she is deeply indebted to KCCF.
"It's not just helping financially. It's saving lives," she said.
