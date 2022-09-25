 Skip to main content
JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again

Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean.

For the third time in three years, Arvin is looking for a new top cop. The current chief, Ed Brock, told City Manager Jeff Jones he is leaving the job and his last official day is Wednesday. Brock was just hired in April 2021.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.

