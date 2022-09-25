JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again

Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean.
For the third time in three years, Arvin is looking for a new top cop. The current chief, Ed Brock, told City Manager Jeff Jones he is leaving the job and his last official day is Wednesday. Brock was just hired in April 2021.
The city released a statement reading, in part, "Chief Brock is leaving the Arvin Police Department in good standing and is looking forward to a new law enforcement leadership opportunity and more time with his family. During Chief Brock’s 17-month tenure, he has reconstructively led the charge with the existing staff through proactive leadership, training and accountability.
"He has been the driving force in addressing staffing deficits. He has championed existing staff assignments to best suit the department and individuals' needs and utilizing previously underutilized and untapped talent. Chief Brock has used extremely limited resources, to improve every facet of the department’s operations, facilities, fleet, technology, weapons, and equipment."
That's the official line. Others beg to differ.
For starters, Brock's departure hardly comes as a surprise because it became well known Brock was already looking for greener pastures. Earlier this year, he applied for the job of interim sheriff for the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, where he previously worked. He was one of three finalists, but ultimately was not hired.
Thing is, though, Brock apparently never told Arvin city officials he was looking for another job. In March, Jones, then the interim city manager, said he was taken by surprise that Brock had applied for a job elsewhere. Shortly after he was rejected for the San Diego position, I caught up with Brock at a City Council meeting and asked him why he wanted to leave Arvin. He refused to answer and walked away.
Brock's tenure as police chief has been filled with controversy inside and outside the Police Department.
At least two highly respected officers have filed complaints against Brock. One of them filed a complaint for wrongful termination and another claimed Brock retaliated against him. The complaints are under investigation by an outside agency. I sent Brock an email in March asking him about this, but he never returned my message. And I called, emailed and left messages for Brock asking why he was leaving this time, but he did not return any calls.
Arvin residents have grown weary of not having a person who is deemed a good fit for their community. They have reason to be. In April 2019, the city hired Scot Kimble, who was then the police chief in McFarland. Kimble, though, had a troubled past not just in McFarland, but also in Banning in Riverside County, where he was an officer.
Long story short, Kimble arrived in Arvin while he was already under investigation by the Kern County District Attorney's Office. After less than a year as Arvin police chief, Kimble pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge for padding the city paychecks of two McFarland police officers in 2016 who performed renovation work on his home while he was police chief there.
According to the District Attorney's Office, while former McFarland City Manager John Wooner knew that Kimble had misappropriated city funds, he failed to disclose the information to the city of Arvin when it was looking to hire Kimble. And Kimble must have forgotten to mention that part to the Arvin folks.
However, Arvin city officials themselves never asked Kimble directly if he was in any sort of trouble, and were blown away by his smooth-talking presentation complete with a binder filled with positive clippings. It's called due diligence, and at least one Arvin city official, then-City Council member Olivia Trujillo, said she learned a lesson from that experience in vetting candidates thoroughly.
"Selecting unknown candidates who are not familiar with the demographics and culture of Arvin should not be hired," said Mark Marquez, president of the Arvin Chamber of Commerce. He emphasizes the candidate should be bilingual to effectively engage with the predominantly farmworker community.
"There are excellent candidates that fit this criteria, but always get set aside for poor choices which include police officers with questionable backgrounds," Marquez said.
Jones said the city will hire someone to "provide guidance" on a temporary basis. Trujillo, now Arvin’s mayor, said the city is in no hurry to hire someone as police chief. "We want to do this right and get the best person for Arvin," she said.
That sounds like a good start.
