JOSE GASPAR: Two Kern County officers face being stripped of police powers

Barring an appeal, two former Kern County sheriff's deputies may lose their police powers after being publicly named on a state list of cops accused of serious misconduct.
On Tuesday, the Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training, known as POST, updated a list of police officers on its decertification list. These are cops who've been involved in serious misconduct. Lt. David Hubbard and Detentions Deputy Brandon Lawrence are the first names from Kern County to join its ranks.
According to the POST site, Hubbard is temporarily suspended for "abuse of power." But the site does not give any information about what may have led to the suspension.
Hubbard is a 15-year veteran who resigned in 2022. Sources familiar with Hubbard’s history at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office say he was under an internal investigation and was facing possible termination.
I called the KCSO for comment on Hubbard, but no one was talking. Agency spokeswoman Lori Meza responded by email, writing, "This isn't something we can speak on. Personnel issues are protected by state law."
Hubbard no longer works at the Sheriff’s Office, having left in 2022. I called and texted Hubbard several times seeking comment and to ask whether he plans to appeal his suspension, but so far he has not responded.
While he may have left the KCSO under dire circumstances, Hubbard had no trouble finding work at the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
He was hired as a senior investigator in the DA’s office, a position he holds to date. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel stressed Hubbard's temporary suspension status does not necessarily mean he will be decertified and lose his police powers, but he acknowledged that, for now, Hubbard "cannot go out and arrest people."
In the meantime, Hubbard’s current assignment is doing mostly administrative work. But why would the DA's office hire someone who was under investigation? Surely District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer must have known Hubbard was in serious trouble at the KCSO.
"That is correct,” Kinzel wrote in an email. “Mr. Hubbard was forthright in presenting the issues that may cause action to be taken by POST upon his POST certificate status under the new law. In consideration of the potential for POST investigation and possible action against his certificates as well as the entirety of his career of service, Mr. Hubbard was determined to be a qualified candidate and was accepted as a lateral transfer from the Sheriff's department."
As for Hubbard's current assignment, Kinzel wrote that no "special position" was created to keep Hubbard employed at the DA's office during his temporary suspension. Hubbard was well known during his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office and involved in community affairs, participating with other officers in delivering Christmas baskets to local needy families. In June 2021, he was awarded the Academy Class 2021-22 Instructor Award while at the KCSO.
Things look less promising for Brandon Lawrence, who worked for the Sheriff’s Office for two years as a detentions deputy at Lerdo jail. Unfortunately, the then-21-year-old was caught having sex with inmates. He was sentenced to six months in jail and two years’ probation.
Lawrence is listed on the POST list as "1029 Disqualified,” which identifies a person convicted of a felony who cannot be or no longer can be a peace officer. Lawrence pleaded no contest to three felonies of engaging in sex with inmates and one count of attempting to engage in sex with an inmate. Lawrence's attorney, Gabe Godinez, said his client has "moved on with his life" and had no comment on the POST action.
This new law, Senate Bill 2, which just went into effect Jan. 1, is new territory for police officers who have gotten into trouble. Its aim was to prevent police officers with a serious misconduct record from simply leaving one agency and getting a job at another police agency.
Remember what happened in McFarland not long ago, when a slew of officers with checkered pasts were hired? Yet these guys somehow got past a "background check" and were hired. But under the new rules, once decertified, they are stripped of their police powers.
According to Kinzel, Hubbard's suspension could last as long as three years before POST makes a final determination on decertification. I suspect more local names may be added to the list, because under SB 2, POST must investigate all internal investigations made by law enforcement.
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.