JOSE GASPAR: Two Kern County officers face being stripped of police powers

Barring an appeal, two former Kern County sheriff's deputies may lose their police powers after being publicly named on a state list of cops accused of serious misconduct.

On Tuesday, the Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training, known as POST, updated a list of police officers on its decertification list. These are cops who've been involved in serious misconduct. Lt. David Hubbard and Detentions Deputy Brandon Lawrence are the first names from Kern County to join its ranks.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.

