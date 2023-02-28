 Skip to main content
JOSE GASPAR: Podcast raises new questions about 1991 Shafter murder

She was 17 years old, pretty, energetic and lived in Shafter. But who and why would someone kill Maria Rodriguez in such a brutal and horrific fashion? This Aug. 2 will mark 32 years since her body was found at an isolated canal hangout visited by teens near Highway 46 and Interstate 5. Rodriguez had been beaten and shot to death.

Just two days after her death, Kern County sheriff's investigators thought they had their suspect and arrested 17-year-old Offord Rollins of Wasco. Prosecutors charged him with killing Rodriguez.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.

