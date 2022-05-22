JOSE GASPAR: McFarland, Delano look to cannabis industry for help

California state government may be awash in a record budget surplus in the billions, but cities in Kern County continue to struggle financially.
So they're looking at creative ways to boost coffers just to meet basic needs such as police and fire protection. And just like California City and Arvin, which allow cannabis activity and tax it, McFarland and Delano are the latest two in Kern County looking to also do the same. These two northern Kern County towns aren't exactly rolling in surplus money.
McFarland in particular continues to struggle to meet its financial obligations and provide services for residents. Years after hassling with Kern County Fire Department over what the city should pay for fire protection, the two sides came to an agreement. For the next six years, McFarland will pay KCFD $200,000 each year on top of the $400,000 it is already paying
Besides that, the city received a COPS Grant for $885,000 per year to hire seven officers. But in the fourth year, the city is responsible for coughing up that amount to carry the officers for at least two years, said Peter Cosentini, McFarland city manager. And the city continues to be unable to provide cops on the streets 24 hours a day.
"The City Council realizes we're in a difficult position," Cosentini said.
So Cosentini is in the process of drafting a cannabis ordinance that would place a local sales tax on the sale, growth, manufacturing, testing and transportation of cannabis, just like California City, Arvin and dozens of other cities around California already do. Still undetermined is what kind of cannabis activity would be permitted in the city, and where those businesses would be located. Under Proposition 64, any sales tax on cannabis must be approved by the voters and Cosentini hopes the city has a measure in place for the November ballot.
Delano is also going forward with its own plan and Mayor Bryan Osorio said he will ask the City Council to approve hiring a firm to do a market-rate study on how the legalization of cannabis retail, cultivation and manufacturing would impact the city. Osorio said monies generated would be invested in youth programs to curb gang violence among other things. Neither McFarland or Delano have an estimate of how much revenue can be raised this way for their respective cities.
Now for the elephant in the room question: How much should these businesses be taxed?
Cities might be tempted to tax cannabis businesses heavily, expecting to generate more revenue. But tax them too much and you run the risk of a business going to friendlier places. In fact, a curious thing happened in California City not too long ago. According to the Valley Press, the City Council there voted to lower the cannabis manufacturing and distribution rates from 6 percent to 1 percent for manufacturing and to 0.5 percent for distribution. This was done to make California City competitive with other cities that have low or no tax rates.
I called and emailed California City City Manager Douglas Dunford several times to tell me how much revenue the city has received from cannabis sales tax, but Dunford did not answer.
Cannabis businesses already are heavily taxed with a 15 percent state excise tax, in addition to the state sales tax, which can vary anywhere between the minimum 7.25 percent and as high as 10.25 percent depending on the city and county. Add a high local sales tax and a cannabis business might go elsewhere.
This is not to say the cannabis industry is in any danger of disappearing. According to Statista.com, cannabis sales in California in 2021 totaled $6.3 billion. Sales are projected to rise to $6.59 billion by 2025.
Arvin City Manager and Finance Director Jeff Jones however, isn't buying the notion of cities competing to see who can offer the lowest tax rate.
"It's kind of a race to the bottom," said Jones. "You have to hold the line somewhere."
Jones said the city's tax rate is 4 percent to 6 percent per square foot of cultivation and everything else is 3.25 percent based on gross receipts such as delivery services. No cannabis storefronts are permitted meaning people can't walk in and buy their pot. Arvin has received around $500,000 in total revenue from cannabis sales tax since the first and only cannabis delivery service, Kingdom 420 opened in June, 2020. Projections for next year are promising, said Jones. He anticipates at least two cannabis cultivators to locate in Arvin. "We expect business to pick up a lot."
Pot revenues are expected to come in at around $800,000, which is almost 10 percent of the city's total budget. Along with revenue generated by its 8.4 percent sales tax, cannabis sales tax will allow Arvin to hire five more cops and two employees for public works, said Jones. The irony of it all is not lost on McFarland Police Chief Kenny Williams, who also doubles as city manager.
"There was a time when (marijuana) cultivation was a felony and you could take (the cultivators) to jail," said Williams. "Obviously, the laws have changed quite a bit."
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.