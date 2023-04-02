 Skip to main content
JOSE GASPAR: Farmworker relief program off to rocky start

Hundreds of farmworkers in Delano line up to get help in applying for a $600 relief check.

A new relief program that got off the ground in January aims to help farmworkers and meatpacking workers who suffered pandemic-related health and safety costs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture set aside $670 million for the program, called Farm and Food Workers Relief Grant Program, and eligible workers including grocery workers get a one-time payment of $600. Judging by the response from the public, it's apparently very popular.

To begin with, USDA chose 15 "grantees" across the country to take applications from the public and determine whether a worker meets the requirements to receive a $600 payment. The grantees are mostly labor unions, community groups, work training centers, churches and one federally recognized tribe. Kern County is served by 10 of these groups through which individuals can apply.

