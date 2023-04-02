JOSE GASPAR: Farmworker relief program off to rocky start

A new relief program that got off the ground in January aims to help farmworkers and meatpacking workers who suffered pandemic-related health and safety costs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture set aside $670 million for the program, called Farm and Food Workers Relief Grant Program, and eligible workers including grocery workers get a one-time payment of $600. Judging by the response from the public, it's apparently very popular.
To begin with, USDA chose 15 "grantees" across the country to take applications from the public and determine whether a worker meets the requirements to receive a $600 payment. The grantees are mostly labor unions, community groups, work training centers, churches and one federally recognized tribe. Kern County is served by 10 of these groups through which individuals can apply.
But here's the problem: Some of these grantees have been so overwhelmed by the response that they've been unable to quickly respond to the public. Some of these grantees are taking applications through a call center, others online — but worse, some of the grantees have not even started yet.
Workers speak of spending hours on hold trying to get through to a call center, or no one ever answering.
Recent confusion in Delano highlighted the problem. Maria Recendez, a local businesswoman who does income tax preparation, said she was asked by clients if she could help them navigate the application process online. Recendez did so and she said word spread quickly that someone was helping people apply for their $600. Overwhelmed with the response, she said she had to move to a bigger site. She opened an office on Main Street, hired some help and charged a fee of $10. On the day I visited the site, there were hundreds of people in a line that stretched more than a block from 9th to 10th Avenue.
But soon suspicions arose that this could be a scam. I asked Recendez why she started doing this. "I wanted to help the people," she said.
"Many farmworkers have no idea how to use a computer and apply for this, and they are the ones who most need my help," adding she was charging $10 to help pay the people she hired to assist.
In fact, many of the people I asked said they had no problem with paying $10 to get their application, and that it was better to pay than to wait hours on hold. The problem here, however, was that Recendez was using a link to an app she said was given to her by the people she first helped. Turns out that app belonged to one of the grantees, La Cooperativa Campesina de California, a nonprofit based in Sacramento. CCC is composed of five separate entities that provide mostly work training for low-income communities. This particular app was specifically developed for use by the Center for Employment Development, based in San Bernardino County, to serve local residents.
When CCC director Marco Lizarraga got wind someone not authorized to use the app was using it, and charging $10, he blew a gasket.
"We never charge our public anything! People shouldn't be paying to have their applications filled out," Lizarraga said. He noted 1,485 online applications came in from Delano.
Recendez admitted she never asked CCC or anyone else for permission to use the app, feeling she didn't have to. Things began to unravel the next day, when Delano police posted a fraud alert on its Facebook page. It reads, "On March 22, 2023, the Delano Police Department was contacted by Proteus Inc. (a CCC member) and made aware of scammers posing as employees with farmworker organizations." CCC then shut down the app.
So, was this really a scam? "I wouldn't say it was a scam, but it was an abuse," Lizarraga said during an interview via Zoom. He said he also regrets approving the use of the app to one of his member groups. "I was afraid something like this might happen, and it did," he said.
Was any law broken here? "No, we found no laws were violated. (Recendez) said she was going to help people fill out a form for $10 and she did," said Delano police Chief Tyson Davis. One minor detail, though: Turns out Recendez did not have a business license to operate as required by the city.
As the saying goes in Spanish, "no hay mal que por bien no venga," (roughly, it was a blessing in disguise). Perhaps this will motivate the grantees to up their game and find a way to help farmworkers on a more timely basis. Farmworkers can really use the money right now as thousands of them have been left jobless due to the heavy storms.
"It's been raining so much, we need this help. I've been threatened with eviction because I can't pay the rent," said Antonio Serrano who appeared to be in his 60s as he showed up hoping someone would help him with his application.
The United Farm Workers Foundation, for example, has been inundated with more than 3 million calls and has processed more than 13,500 applications to date. "Because of the high volume of calls we are receiving every day, it is impossible for us to assist everyone who is calling us. That said, we have made updates to our call center in order to work more efficiently," UFW Foundation spokesperson Leydy Rangel wrote in an email.
The USDA program is set to run for two years or until the money runs out. Judging by the response, I don't think it's going to last two years.
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.