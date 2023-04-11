 Skip to main content
JOSE GASPAR: BC lays out its case for firing history professor Matthew Garrett

The interim president of Bakersfield College has authorized charges alleging Bakersfield College tenured history professor Matthew Garrett should be fired because he engaged in immoral or unprofessional conduct, was dishonest and performs unsatisfactory work, among other problems.

The claims are contained in a scathing, 19-page document titled "Statement of Charges" against Garrett that was signed March 15 by interim President Zavareh Dadabhoy and submitted to the Kern Community College District board of trustees. The matter is on the agenda for the closed session of Thursday’s meeting of the board.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.

