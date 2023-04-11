JOSE GASPAR: BC lays out its case for firing history professor Matthew Garrett

The interim president of Bakersfield College has authorized charges alleging Bakersfield College tenured history professor Matthew Garrett should be fired because he engaged in immoral or unprofessional conduct, was dishonest and performs unsatisfactory work, among other problems.
The claims are contained in a scathing, 19-page document titled "Statement of Charges" against Garrett that was signed March 15 by interim President Zavareh Dadabhoy and submitted to the Kern Community College District board of trustees. The matter is on the agenda for the closed session of Thursday’s meeting of the board.
Garrett is the founder and unofficial leader of the Renegade Institute for Liberty at Bakersfield College, a self-described coalition of conservative faculty dedicated to the pursuit of free speech, open inquiry and critical thinking to advance American ideals.
For the last few years or so, Garrett has been no stranger to controversy at BC.
According to the Statement of Charges, on Nov. 19, 2019, Garrett and fellow professor Erin Miller accused colleagues Oliver Rosales and Andrew Bond of violating KCCD board policy, alleging they misused grant funds by funding a propaganda website. The KCCD hired an outside investigator who concluded Garrett's accusations were "misleading or outright wrong" and that Garrett made the situation worse by repeating the allegations on a radio station after Rosales and Bond properly complained.
On Sept. 8, 2021, Garrett violated campus COVID guidelines by unilaterally changing a planned online event to a face-to-face format, in violation of campus procedures. "He persisted in his demand to violate campus practice and threatened his dean with a public outcry for refusal to approve his requested change," states the document. It further states, "Garrett persisted in dishonesty claiming that the college had canceled the event and portrayed the college's actions as an attempt to censor his event, because of his political beliefs. This assertion is untrue."
Another section alleges that "Garrett made demonstrably false and misleading claims to disrupt district and college work by submitting false public accusations and making frivolous complaints of misconduct without providing any factual basis." Further, the report found Garrett made 36 complaints with 23 of them requiring third-party investigation. "Investigation revealed each of the 36 were baseless complaints," states the document. It's anybody's guess how much it cost the KCCD to hire an outside investigator along with other costs to the district.
The statement of charges tends to portray Garrett as a person who intimidates others to get his way. It lists the names of 15 faculty, three staff, 10 administrators and district leadership members and two students allegedly targeted for retaliation by Garrett. The statement concludes by saying that, because of "Garrett's lack of judgement and disregard of his duties to the district and its students, the district must dismiss him from his employment as a tenured faculty member."
Garrett fired right back to the charges in an eight-page statement of his own on March 28. "Each allegation in the KCCD March 15, 2023 ‘statement of charges’ against Dr. Matthew Garrett is baseless," Garrett wrote, referring to himself in the third person. The thrust of Garrett's defense is that whatever he may have said about other faculty or administrators is protected free speech and any charges of dishonest conduct are "utter poppycock,” wrote Garrett. He further wrote, "The bulk of unprofessional conduct allegations hinge on Dr. Garrett's public and private criticisms of various policies, expenditures, and agenda items in public committees, all of which is clearly protected speech."
He claims complaints filed against him were "manufactured" and are hearsay. Garrett's response paints him as the victim rather than the bully in all this. He writes, "The only permissible option KCCD seems to allow Dr. Garrett to engage in is silent suffering, even as Dr. Garrett's character is wrongly assailed by colleagues."
Garrett sent an email to KCCD board President Romeo Agbalog requesting he be allowed to speak at the April 13 board meeting. "I would like to present my case directly to the trustees," Garrett wrote.
Expect his supporters to be present as well, as an online petition is circulating calling out the troops to show up and write letters on his behalf. The board meeting starts at 10 a.m. Thursday at the KCCD office at 21st Street and Chester Avenue. Should be interesting.
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.