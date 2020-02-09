Like much of the country, Bakersfield and Kern County are experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of homeless people. The increase in homeless population has been noticeable not only in its visibility in the community, but also in other impacts on businesses and neighborhoods. The response has not always been compassionate, but now the focus seems to be shifting to actions designed to change the situation.
One problem is to talk about homelessness as a unitary issue, as if everyone on the streets is on drugs or has a mental problem, etc. In reality, they are probably in need because of a wide list of things. Because of this, it is likely no one solution will work for even a large number of them. Progress is more likely to be made only if there are a bunch of approaches responding to individual needs.
Recently both the City of Bakersfield and Kern County have worked on creating new homeless shelters. Parts of these efforts are laudable, while others are not. There even has been some recognition that certain of the homeless won’t go into a traditional shelter because they wish to remain as a couple, have a pet, or have belongings they want to protect. That’s good.
Public opposition to some of those plans was swift and loud. NIMBY. “Not in my back yard!” I have always felt such objectors should be asked two questions. 1. Is the thing you object to worth doing at all? 2. If the answer is yes, then where?
But some of the objections have been valid. The City of Bakersfield’s recent proposal for a 450 person homeless center in the southeast part of town was flawed. That’s a “one size fits all” and “let’s shove them all down there out of sight” approach. The objections were valid and the city has now moved on to Plan B.
I will make a modest proposal of my own. Since the issue is community wide, I think it only fair that solutions should be the same. And since I also would have objected to the city’s proposal had I lived in that area, I will answer my two questions. 1. Is the thing worth doing at all? Answer: yes. 2. If the answer is yes, then where? Answer: see below.
In previous columns in The Californian, I have mentioned that I do a good bit of walking. On one of them I noticed a possible location for a smaller homeless center near where many already congregate. That is the shuttered Marine Corps Reserve Center on North Chester Avenue, right by the river. It has been closed for a number of years and is surplus federal government property. Because of its previous use, it presumably already has sleeping quarters, toilets, showers, a dining hall, and other gathering spaces. It shouldn’t require months of planning and construction and, who knows, it may still contain bunk beds, tables, etc.
The city or the county should immediately contact Congressman Kevin McCarthy and get his help in making it available. We could lease if for a dollar a year from the feds and agree that if national security needs arise, we would vacate with only a few months notice. With good will on everybody’s part, it could be open before the ink on the construction contracts of the other sites is dry.
Will this solve our lack of bed space for the homeless? Maybe a little. But it will aid in decentralizing the solution for some homeless. Maybe this location is the one that caters to homeless people with pets, or for couples, or for veterans. Since the problem exists all over, various solutions from all over the city and county should join in fixing it.
Here’s my modest proposal: That the city or county lease the Marine Corps Reserve Center on North Chester Avenue and use it for a homeless shelter.
