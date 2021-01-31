We’re now 10 months down the line from the start of the COVID-19 lockdown and everyone is suffering from cabin fever. Time after time the nature and severity of restrictions and health advisories has shifted to reflect the new reality. Businesses struggle every day to figure out if they can open the doors and exactly how that is to be done. Employees worry about jobs and layoffs.
Wouldn’t it be nice if it were possible to get accurate information one could use to make informed judgments about what may happen in the future and how careful one should be in a number of circumstances? I have tried and I can tell you it is maddeningly difficult to do. For some reason the County of Kern is one of the most difficult to navigate. The numbers that are reported are often out of date and nearly useless.
For instance, if you go to the Kern County Public Health Services website there is a “dashboard” of statistics. If you want to find out about COVID-19 deaths you must be satisfied with statistics up until Oct. 1, 2020. That’s correct — four months behind. Why? They cite some nonsense about medical privacy. They appear to have some inflated fear that you might be able to figure out the name of a person who died of COVID-19 from some more accurate data.
So to get around their delay, you have to go to the State of California and get county statistics there. They are current up until about three days ago. So much for the privacy nonsense. Maybe some of these will be useful.
As of Jan. 29, 2021 there have been 609 deaths in Kern County that are COVID related. Children from birth to 17 years old are 22.5 percent of our population. They have had 12 percent of positive tests. Thankfully, not one of them has died from COVID, California's data states. In fact, statewide only 7 out of more than 39,578 deaths were from that age range.
Would that piece of information be useful in helping you decide if our kids should be back in school rather than miss a year or more of actual education? Why did you have to get it from me? Wouldn’t that suggest that teachers and staff should be among the first to get vaccinated to protect them and get the schools open?
Here’s another tidbit. People over 65 in California are 15.7 percent of the population. They have had only 11.5 percent of all positive tests, but they make up 74.7 percent of deaths. Within that group, people over 80 years old are only 3.9 percent of the population. They have had only 2.9 percent of positive tests, but they are 41.5 percent of all statewide deaths.
Wouldn’t that information be helpful to you in judging if the rollout of vaccines is being done logically? It turns out it is, but you wouldn’t know that from public officials or the media. Wouldn’t it be nice if somebody said clearly that by vaccinating .9 percent of the population we could reduce the COVID death rate by over 40 percent?
Hospitals are under duress. ICUs are crammed with people. But who exactly is there? Trying to find out the ages of people who typically need to go to the hospital or who wind up in ICU is impossible. One can assume the death statistics are a proxy for hospitalization statistics, but that may not be true. Does anybody know? Would the answer to that question help in deciding who should get the vaccine next? Some may not wish to take the time to be told that, but I would because I want to be able to support decisions that serve the public interest and to oppose those that make no sense.
It’s been said “There are lies, (expletive) lies, and then there are statistics.” Putting out raw numbers of cases and deaths is useless unless they actually mean something. What good is it if we're there have been 11,041 people up to the age of 17 that have tested positive in Kern County out of 93,327 total unless we are also told population percentages and positive rate statistics? So what? The numbers may look sensational, but what do they mean? What good are the county’s nearly 4-month-old death statistics?
Here’s my modest proposal — that our public officials and media reconsider the information they give us in light of one question. “So what?”