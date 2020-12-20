As a result of the current health restrictions, I can be pretty sure you haven’t been to a movie theater recently. I don’t go to a lot of movies even when I can because most of what is offered doesn’t interest me. I did recently watch a couple of movies on TV, however. One was pretty recent and one was from about 1950. I was struck by a big difference.
At the end of the movies I actually watched the credits. The old movie said “The End” and then there were about 20 seconds of credits. I was told who the principal actors were, who wrote the music, who did the costumes, and that it was shot in Panavision, whatever that is. The total list of names came to about 20.
The other, very recent movie ended with the screen going black. Then the credits began. I say began because I believe they are still running. They went on and on and on! Had I cared, I could have told you who did the catering for the Second Film Unit in Spain. I could have given you the name of the “Best Boy” in that unit. (I am afraid to ask what that is considering we are talking about Hollywood). There were “Key Grips” and “Second Assistant Card Holders” and other “Assistants to the Remote Sound Mixers” for good measure.
I know all this is the result of union contract negotiations whereby such a listing of meaningless names and titles is the closest one comes to immortalization. This appears to be the entertainment industry’s version of the Pharaoh’s mummies still being found in Egypt. At first I found it quite silly.
But then I had a revelation. These Hollywood personalities must be smarter than we are! First, they are famous. Some, like the Gabor sisters and the Kardashians, are so superior that they manage to be famous for being famous and nothing else. Second, they are so smart that many of them are actually called upon to testify before Congress on important topics of the day.
So I changed my mind. I think we should all concede what Hollywood has known for a long time. We should all be immortalized by having all our names listed in the credits for every aspect of life, just as they are.
I can see it now. Imagine a lawyer writes a brief and submits it to the U.S. Supreme Court. At the end of the brief is appended the Credits. In it are listed the attorneys who wrote it (the lead actors). Then come names of people who did something in connection with it. Legal secretaries, copy room staff, receptionists, computer technicians who kept the word processing systems running, caterers who brought lunch to the law firm, the online research system used by the attorneys, even the U.S. Post office workers who handled the brief on its way to the court would all get their due credit.
Think of the possibilities. If you purchased a pair of pants it would come with an additional tag sewn in adding to the multiple ones there already. Probably the size of a full piece of paper, it would list everyone involved with its making all the way back to the farmer who grew the cotton and the fertilizer company that made the cotton grow. Seamstresses and child labor workers from Thailand and Malaysia would all have their own form of immortalization and you would know who to thank for the pants being so cheap.
We should all thank the movies for teaching us valuable lessons. Self-deprecation is for chumps. Doing a job for the satisfaction of doing it well and not for recognition is so old school.
Here’s my modest proposal: We should all adopt the culture of the entertainment industry and become immortalized by demanding we be credited publicly for everything we do.