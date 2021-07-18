JON STUEBBE: Stop advocating for defunding police; get inside and make a difference

Over the last couple of years there has been a sustained protest movement arising out of the death of members of minority groups at the hands of police. I have no special insight into the “rightness” of “wrongness” of any of these incidents, but they have stimulated calls for the defunding of police. Recently it seems that these demands have diminished because the public has concluded it would be ineffective and illogical in light of rising violent crime.
I may have a suggestion for those who advocate defunding police departments. Bear with me as I explain.
When I was in law school I had a friend and fellow student who was Black. When he first arrived he was pretty radical whereas I was anything but. Believe me, we had some interesting discussions. He was intent on joining a public interest law group, defending accused people and taking on “the man.”
After three years and nearing graduation we were all engaged in applying for our first jobs. We found out he had accepted a position with a District Attorney’s office in the Bay Area. You read that right. A District Attorney’s office.
We kidded him mercilessly, charging that he had sold out to “the man.” He took it good-naturedly for a while until he finally taught us all a lesson. He said, “I haven’t sold out. I finally wised up! It’s stupid to be outside the castle pounding on the walls when I can be inside with my hands on the drawbridge. I will get to decide who gets prosecuted and to make sure it is even and fair.” We realized he had learned more than the law in those three years. We just hadn’t seen the bigger plan.
If you’ve ever seen the TV show “Blue Bloods” you have seen my friend’s plan in action. When the Irish first arrived in New York, they were considered undesirables and dangerous. They were often mistreated by police and others. Their solution was to join the police force in large numbers. The first to do so struggled against a lot of prejudice, but they overcame it and prospered. So much so that the “Irish cop” has become a cultural idiom. The TV show is based on exactly that theme with one Irish family rising to become police commissioner twice.
Today, there are already a significant number of minorities, women and recent immigrant groups serving in police departments, sheriffs offices, and highway patrols. Not too many years ago that was pretty rare, but those serving today are the vanguard. They are beginning to repeat the process made by the Irish a hundred years ago. Sometimes they are not quite appreciated by the leadership or their compatriots, but they aren’t going away and are likely the first wave of many more to come. Some have already risen to leadership through ability and hard work. Bakersfield has already had a Black police chief and a Black City Council member who was a former police officer. The City Council member was also a woman.
So I suggest that those who support the idea of defunding law enforcement consider doing as my law school friend did. Prepare yourself to apply for a law enforcement agency position. The standards are strict — no criminal history, no drugs, finishing schooling. In other words, get inside and make it right.
However, you should know the idea is dangerous. In 2020, 48 law enforcement officers in the United States died as a result of criminal action. Almost all caused by gunshots. Forty were white. Seven were Black. One was Asian. One of them was a woman. So sending a social worker to a domestic dispute won’t work, because one of the most dangerous things someone in law enforcement can do is answer a domestic violence call. Pretty much everyone should know that by now, but it still seems to be the favorite suggestion of advocates of defunding police as a solution to dealing with “low level” incidents.
Here’s my modest proposal — that advocates of defunding the police stop pounding on the castle walls and get inside with their hands on the drawbridge.