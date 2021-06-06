JON STUEBBE: Modify the overpass in freeway project

I like cars. I’ve had some fun ones and I appreciate their comfort and convenience. That said, it strikes me how captured our cities and neighborhoods are by the car culture. Roads for cars dominate how they are laid out, where sidewalks are placed and most everything else about how they look. I don’t expect that to change much whether we stay with gasoline or go electric, but could we at least consider other ways to get around?
It seems this kind of thinking is, at best, an afterthought. The current construction of the massive Centennial Parkway connecting Highway 58 to the new Westside Parkway is missing an opportunity to do so once again.
If you look at the detailed maps of the project at the city of Bakersfield website, the lost opportunity becomes apparent. Pleasantly, it includes a map of a bike route running alongside some of the neighborhood west of Highway 99. At least the planners had the good will to do that much. It winds circuitously around, under and over intersecting streets and is useful, in so far as it goes.
A closer look, however, is not so positive and misses a great opportunity.
First, it’s not at all clear how it actually connects to Stockdale Highway on the south end. It appears one has to turn on a residential street to do so and the map doesn’t give me much comfort about that in light of what else it shows.
To the north the new freeway crosses California Avenue. (In case you haven’t looked, there is no automobile on-ramp or off-ramp at either Stockdale Highway or California Avenue in either direction so the nearest access is either at H Street or Mohawk Street.) At California Avenue, the bike route is at street level and to continue going north a rider must cross using the stop light at Easton Drive. On the north side of the street the bike route continues leaping the small irrigation canal and finally terminates at Commerce Drive near Moo Creamery. To get to the existing bike path along the river a rider will have to ride on the street to the west, then north to a traffic light to cross Truxtun extension.
This part of the bike path is clearly an afterthought. “Oh well, it’s good enough!” It would have been a simple matter to provide for bike traffic over California Avenue and the Truxtun extension to connect with the bike path by the river. But it wasn’t included.
Maybe it’s not too late. The existing overpasses are well under construction and they do not allow space for the bike route, but a modification can be done to correct that. It has been done elsewhere.
At the Channel Islands Harbor in Ventura County, there is a large overpass over a boating channel. The concrete structure does not have a pedestrian walking surface. Whether it was originally planned that way or was an oversight, I don’t know. Now, attached to the side of the overpass is a relatively lightweight metal walkway for pedestrians to use. It is safe, totally separate from the cars, and attractive as well.
There is no reason such structures couldn’t be added to the overpasses now under construction so that the bike route would connect seamlessly to the existing Kern River bike path. It would be safer for bicyclists, less hassle for drivers who don’t have to stop at traffic lights to let riders cross, and it might encourage a few more people to ride for exercise or commuting.
If we are ever going to slowly shift from our fixation on the car culture and its dominance of our urban planning, we need to take even these small steps to facilitate the change. I don’t intend to give up my appreciation for cars and the comforts they give us. I think a step here and there to make us less dependent on them is worth our support.
Here’s my modest proposal — that we modify the construction of the overpasses in the new freeway project to extend its bike route to connect directly with the bike path along the river.