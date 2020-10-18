The late Victor Borgé was a great comic who practiced his trade with a tux and a grand piano. A skilled musician and a man of great wit, he had insights into society that we should continue to hear. He never needed to stoop to vulgar language or sex to make people laugh. As a teenager, I was fortunate to see him perform live at the Hollywood Bowl.
One of his comic routines he called “Inflation.” In it, every time a word that sounded like a number was used in speech, it was increased by one. It was a comedian’s way of commenting on what was going on in the economy. Thus, if someone wanted to say “We’re going to the store,” it would become “We’re going ‘three’ the store.” He would end the routine by reciting an entire paragraph using language inflation. It was completely understandable and hilarious. One line I recall was the statement “I’m one, are you one too?” which became “I’m two, are you two three?”
With due respect to the great comic, I think we should encourage language deflation.
Have you noticed how politicians, television news, and the newspapers using adjectives describing an event have shifted toward the extreme? Never mind the drivel on the internet! Whatever is going on is described using the most extreme word available in the dictionary (remember those?). People are categorized using words that hardly bear repetition and certainly are not a balanced reflection of who they are.
My favorite example is “outraged.” When I was in college we had people on campus who we described as having TMO. That was short for “Transient Moral Outrage.” It didn’t matter to them what the issue du jour was, THEY WERE MORALLY OUTRAGED ABOUT IT! Today, that idea has become mainstream in public conversation. But what are the circumstances that would truly deserve using that word? Certainly the holocaust of World War II, the Armenian genocide, and the killing fields of Cambodia.
Today we are regaled with outrage because an environmental impact report doesn’t include consideration of the noise impact of traffic on hummingbirds in an adjoining neighborhood. Please! What situations do such people reserve that word for when it truly arises? What vocabulary is left when a true moral outrage arises?
Can we all just dial it back a bit?
I suggest we all make a point of noting language inflation and consider discounting both the message and the messenger if we find it out of proportion to the issue. That means that politicians who leap to undeserved panic should lose our trust. Television commentators who loudly proclaim Armageddon should be put on mute. Newspapers (I realize where this is appearing) that fail to edit out articles that reach extreme conclusions and use needlessly provocative language should be discounted.
And it would be helpful if we ourselves adopted the same principle. Whenever we are tempted to use the word “outraged,” perhaps we should use “angry” instead. And when we want to use “angry” we could use “upset.” And when we want to use “upset” we use “concerned.” You get the idea.
There is a big divide in this country right now. Vituperation and invective seem to be the common currency. Shouting seems to be the norm rather than discussion. Volume is substituted for facts and reason. I think a little language deflation by all of us would go a long way to a more united society. Demonizing half of the population because they see things differently is not going to get us anywhere. How many times have you changed your opinion because somebody marched down the street chanting some little ditty, showing you how “outraged” they are?
Here is my modest proposal — that we all engage in some language deflation and lower the interpersonal temperature level by consciously moderating our adjectives and distrusting those who don’t.