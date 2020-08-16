Trash cans! How boring and mundane! In light of all the important and even critical subject matter in the news, why even think about something like that?
For me, it still makes sense to think about things we can actually change and control while being bombarded with bad news and international panic. And it still seems useful to make changes on a small level so we can maintain our belief that we may actually be able to have some chance to affect larger things.
While walking and biking around town, I am frequently near public parks. It seems to me our families make heavy use of the parks and, of course, it would be nice to have more of them. One of the impacts of heavy use is the amount of garbage that is discarded. Users can’t be blamed for having items to discard, given the use of paper plates, silverware and Solo cups. My impression is that most people make a good effort to clean up their messes.
The problem is that the provision of trash cans is way too small to accommodate any but the most limited volume. I often see park trash cans loaded to overflowing after an event with numerous items stacked on the ground around the can. Obviously people have made an effort to clean up and have simply run out of room.
An example is the Panorama Park running along the top of the bluffs. If you start at the east end near Bakersfield College and walk all the way to the west end you will see only a few trash cans. They have pretty concrete enclosures and I am sure they are emptied regularly. But the trash often piled on top and all around them tends to offset the effect.
The same is true at a park near my home. It is very heavily used and appears to be greatly loved by the community. Its trash cans are ugly metal and they are encased in pipe railings to keep them from being overturned. And once again, they are often overflowing with trash, with much more on the ground right beside them. That is especially so on weekends and holidays. Our neighborhood has raccoons, opossums and the occasional escapee dog running around at night and sometimes the trash demonstrates the fact that they too had a party.
Every house in my neighborhood has a trash can (not to mention recycling cans) at least three times as large as the cans in the parks and they are on wheels. They have a lid to keep the trash in and the varmints out. There is a purpose built natural gas truck that comes around to lift and empty them.
These cans could be placed in the parks wherever needed and yet close enough to a street or driveway that they could be easily accessed and emptied. Maybe the city or county could have a small scale garbage truck to take into park areas not easily accessible to the big ones. They do exist and are used in big cities where the streets are old and narrow. Yet the city and county insist on using metal 33-gallon cans and liners. Workers manually lift and empty them. Really?
Have you ever been to a state park or federal lands where they have large, bear-proof trash cans? They are obviously needed because powerful bears will simply tear open a regular can to get at the food inside. Waste is placed inside by pulling down a door that reveals a place to put garbage and when the door is closed, it dumps it into the inside where it can’t be retrieved.
I’m not sure we need such containers for the raccoons and opossums but they might be helpful to reduce the mess created by others who search through the trash for recyclables and make a general mess in the process. In any case, the present solution to this small problem isn’t working.
Here’s my modest proposal — increase the size and efficiency of trash disposal in our urban parks to eliminate the unsightly mess our present system creates.
