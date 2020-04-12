The 1930s comedian Will Rogers once quipped that there ought to be a rule in Congress that when someone had said everything they knew, they had to sit down and shut up. He added that some people there would have to be quiet after roll call.
Sometimes I feel like we have the same problem when we text message on our smart phones. We never know when the conversation is over. For instance, I’ll bet the message memory in your smart phone has many interchanges like this:
“Hi Joe, free for lunch today?”
“Sorry, can’t. Work.”
“O.K.”
“Maybe some other time.”
“Got cha.”
“Would have loved to!”
“Me too.”
(Smily face emoji)
(Thumbs up emoji)
(Crying eyes emoji)
(Pile of poop emoji)
(String of nine broken heart emojis)
(Thundercloud and lightning emoji)
The real meaning of the last emoji is as follows: “IF YOU RESPOND ONE MORE TIME I WILL BREAK THE NOSES OFF YOUR COMMEMORATIVE STATUES LIKE THEY DID IN ANCIENT EGYPT TO THE DEAD PHARAOHS AND PUT A WITCH’S CURSE ON YOUR GRANDCHILDREN.” In text message protocol, the “ALL CAPS” means I’m shouting.
In the exchange above, the end of the conversation was at “O.K.”
What we need is a simple method to signal to the other party that we have heard Will Rogers. We have said everything we intend to and a response is not needed. In World War II it was, “Roger, wilco, over and out.” But that seems a little extreme and much too much bother.
How about we all agree that when we are sending our last text message and do not expect a response, we finish with two periods in a row? That will signal the other person that we won’t be offended if they don’t respond unless there is really something new that needs to be said.
We are already familiar with the use of three periods at the end of a sentence, called an ellipsis (…). It tells us there is more of a similar kind and eliminates the need to include each and every one. So two periods could mean there is nothing more to be said. It’s easy to do.
Somewhere in the great internet web in the sky, otherwise known as the cloud, there is a memory bank preserving every text message, email, photo, and many other things from your phone and computer. Even if you delete them, there are archive copies and their existence has tripped up many politicians, criminals, and philandering spouses. All our needless text messaging is preserved forever in that same data bank.
If we were to adopt this convention, just think of all the computer memory that will be saved! Mainframe computers will not be used as much, the internet will be faster, our lives will be enriched and we will reach Nirvana!
OK. That’s a little over the top. This isn’t a world-changing suggestion. But it would make it easier for me to get on with other things rather than looking for an appropriate emoji so I don’t leave someone hanging.
Here’s my modest proposal: Let’s adopt the practice that when we are ending a text message and don’t expect or need a response we sign off with two periods..
