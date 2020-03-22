Every once in a while we get to test just how law abiding we really are. Just as we can often judge the ethics of our actions when no one is watching, we can do the same with obeying the law when no one is watching.
For instance, imagine it is 3 o’clock in the morning and you are just returning from a trip. You are driving close to home on a busy boulevard and come to a stop light. You need to make a left turn and pull into the left turn pocket when the light turns red. You stop and wait. The cross direction has a green light but there is no other car in sight. Then your direction get the green, but the left turn cycle is at the end, not the beginning. You wait and wait still without seeing another car in sight. Finally you can legally proceed. Ever been tempted to just go? Of course you have. Ever done it? I won’t ask for an answer.
All the while your car is idling, arguably the most polluting time in your driving. Your engine is inefficient at idle and you are not moving — a complete waste. What if there was a way to avoid it?
In many states there is a way. Instead of a red light in the turn lane, you would see a flashing yellow arrow when your direction has the right of way. Even though your left turn lane might have a dedicated time to turn with a green light, it would also permit you to turn on the flashing yellow as long as you didn’t violate the right of way of oncoming cars.
Now multiply the pollution from that unnecessary idling millions of times a day throughout the Central Valley and other areas that waft their pollution our way.
Cities and states throughout the nation have found that this traffic change has a significant impact on the flow of commuter and rush hour traffic. More cars are able to clear intersections during each cycle of the lights because cars that are turning left can take advantage of times when there are no oncoming cars. This also has the benefit of clearing the backup of cars that want to turn left but are sticking out into the other lanes and blocking them from going straight through the intersection. This means that more cars (not to mention diesel trucks) get to their destinations a bit sooner and are turned off. Off, as in no pollution.
It is reported that 75 percent of air pollution in our area comes from cars and trucks. In August, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution District received about $88 million to use to reduce our pollution problems. This simple change might make a bit of difference in the right direction and it is relatively cost-free. Over the years the big pollution control changes have already been made. Today’s cars put out less than 20 percent of the pollution the cars did in the 1970s. Big diesel trucks are now required to meet much more stringent pollution standards than before.
Stationary engines that power irrigation pumps have largely been replaced with more efficient systems. We are now down to the incremental steps toward improvement.
I think our citizens are smart enough to be able to adapt to this change. There will be a few bad drivers who will try to turn left when they shouldn’t, but I don’t see any reason the drivers in other parts of the nation can handle this and we can’t. And maybe the next time you are stopped at 3 o’clock in the morning you won’t have to fight the temptation to just go.
Here is my Modest Proposal: Change the standard left turn light to a flashing yellow whenever possible so cars can make their turn as long as they don’t violate the right of way of oncoming traffic.
