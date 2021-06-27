JON STUEBBE: It's time to reexamine our recycling practices

It has been quite a few years now that California in general and Kern County/Bakersfield in particular have been engaged in an effort to recycle parts of our garbage. The system started out by offering households the “opportunity” to recycle by paying a few dollars per month to have a blue can. I felt it was a good thing to do and so I got one and dutifully paid monthly for a few years. I was amazed by how much my garbage reduced and how much went into the blue can. I felt I might be contributing a little toward reducing needless waste.
After a while the program became mandatory and the monthly fee was swept up into the property tax bill. It’s time for a major rethink of the whole system. Times and economic changes have upended much of its value and we should review the situation.
When this all started, China was deeply engaged in buying recyclables of all kinds. They sorted them, used them in making products and sold them back to us. They were not picky about the raw materials. As most people know, China has closed that market. Despite having 1.3 billion people to keep busy, it has decided not to sort or process anything less than sanitary recyclables, which means anything with more than 0.5 percent contamination. That little envelope in your mail that has a glassy window is considered a contaminated piece of paper and China won’t take it. As a result, our blue cans now contain mostly trash, not reusable items. Products that used to bring in resale money now cost money to have hauled off or can’t find a home at any cost. Other countries haven’t picked up after China’s exit.
What’s more, Bakersfield and Kern County have not done as many municipalities have. Our blue cans aren’t as valuable as they should be. Other areas declared that when a blue can is rolled out to the curb, the contents belong to the city/county. This prevents all the items like aluminum cans and deposit bottles that have some value from being taken out by scavengers. So our blue cans wind up containing only things of no value.
So what happens to the contents of your blue can now? It’s taken to a sorting center where plastics, aluminum, glass and paper are separated. There is no market for plastics #3-7 so it is either baled or taken to the dump. Un-salable paper (most of it) is the same. Only cardboard and paper like that used in computer printers has value. This newspaper is a burden on the system and it costs more to sort than it is worth. A bit of it is composted. Glass has possible value if it is the right color but broken glass is almost useless. Aluminum is worthwhile but much is syphoned off before the truck gets to the blue can. Anything else that is not recyclable or for which there is no market is put back on a truck and hauled to the landfill anyway. It gets two trips instead of one.
And, of course, waste disposal cost is going up again.
State laws require communities to diminish the amount of garbage going to landfills. Those requirements have been waived, postponed or modified in recognition of these new economic facts in some communities.
I started out recycling early. I still think it is a good thing to do where it makes sense. But it is time we make a serious study of what we are doing right and what we are doing that is useless. If all it is doing is soothing our psyches with good feelings, then let’s stop. Or at least let’s make the decision as a community that we want to pay to have it hauled away with full knowledge of what we are doing. Citizens with good facts and open discussions usually make good decisions. Trust us.
Here’s my modest proposal — let’s examine our past practice of recycling in light of new economic realities and decide whether what we are doing makes sense and, if not, how to change it.