In 1970 there were hearings in the U.S. Senate regarding the nutritional value in breakfast cereals. Reputedly, an expert witness brought a box of cereal to the witness table, poured the entire contents into a large bowl, and set the empty box on the table. He proceeded to tell the senators that a child would get about as much nutrition by eating the box as by eating the cereal. I’m not sure the story is entirely accurate, but cereals and cereal advertising changed as a result of those hearings.
I have a dream. A dream not nearly as inspiring as that of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but a dream nonetheless. It comes from the apocryphal story of the Senate hearing in 1970 and my recent experience with a breakfast cereal.
I like breakfast cereal. Not every time, but at least a couple of days a week. Combined with fruit it seems to me to be a pretty good way to start the day. That is until I came across packaging that was designed to defeat my best efforts to open it. First, the cardboard box end with the reclosable tab was sealed with glue designed to destroy the tab and slot, making it unusable for the remaining contents.
But that was only the start. Inside I found a bag designed by a sinister force known only to the company. It was impossible to open it without destroying it, especially if one wanted to keep what was left inside fresh.
Here’s where my dream comes in. Three of the biggest breakfast cereal makers are Kellogg's, General Mills, and Post. Their CEOs are Steve Cahillane, Jeff Harmening and Howard Friedman, respectively. My dream is that Congress would hold another set of hearings 50 years after the first ones, this time regarding the packaging. Each of the these gentlemen should be subpoenaed to testify.
Oh, and did I mention that each of their mothers should be subpoenaed as well?
On the date of their testimony each CEO should be at the table with his mother at his side. After everyone is sworn in, a box of each company’s cereal should be placed on the table in front of the CEO’s mother along with a bowl. The chair of the Congressional committee should then instruct the CEO’s mother to open the box and pour the contents in the bowl.
Considering the age of the CEOs, I have no idea if their mothers are still with us, but if they are, they are likely elderly, possibly with a bit of arthritis in their hands. I don’t have any such problem and I was stymied. I would love to watch as these ladies struggled with doing what was asked. Perhaps, after failing or managing to spill the contents all over the table when the bag suddenly let go its contents, the mothers might take after their sons with their handbags like Ruth Buzzy used to do to the Professor long ago in Laugh-In.
For years I have been buying lunch meats and other foods in reclosable bags with tear-off strips as the original safety seal. It’s not a new technology. Would it be impossible for the cereal companies to use it? If the average cost of a box of cereal is $4.50 they should probably be able to spend the extra penny or two it would cost to change to this kind of a bag. Last year Kellogg's, for instance, sold $15 billion of cereal with a profit of $1.5 billion. Could they help us out a little?
I know in light of everything else going on in our country this isn’t the biggest deal. But it’s an unnecessary irritant. Lord knows we don’t need more of those.
Here’s my modest proposal — that the cereal manufacturers give us a break by changing their packaging so that a human being can actually get to their product without destroying it.