Following the daily machinations of the COVID-19 regulations is a little like following Alice in Wonderland into the rabbit hole. Up becomes down and compliance can become a violation without doing anything different. Number of tests rates and positive test rates are truly a thing of wonder.
Right now (and I emphasize “right now”) the standard for Kern County is supposedly no more than 7 positive tests per 100,000 population per day over a seven-day period to get out of the purple level. That would work out to about 65 positive tests per day.
But if we don’t do enough tests per day we are penalized and the actual results can be increased by another 1.4 per 100,000 population. And if the tests and results are not from the proper ZIP codes, then there is another penalty factor.
How did this precision in standards come about? Well, since COVID is a new virus, we know it didn’t come from scientific studies because they haven’t been done. A little thought lets us all know how it occurred. Imagine the meeting of bureaucrats around a table in Sacramento ...
Bureaucrat Jane: “We need a system to measure how bad this disease is but we don’t have any scientific studies. What should we do?”
Bureaucrat Jim: “Well, let’s pick a number of sick people and see how it goes. How about 10 per 100,000?”
Bureaucrat Joann: “That seems a bit high to me. How about 6?”
Bureaucrat Jehoshaphat: “No, that’s too low. How about 7? Is that OK with everyone? Great!”
Then the meeting moved on to figuring out how many tests each county should conduct and they picked another number right out of the air. If anybody has ever seen a scientific study that shows 7 is the right number rather than 5 or 10, I’d like to see it.
We are, you see, subject to the whims of bureaucratic bean counters. So, if that’s what they want, let’s give them beans. We can do it easily with regard to the number of tests taken each day.
Every time a test is taken in Kern County, let’s simply take that distressingly long cue tip and rub it in two test tubes rather than just one and test both in different labs. Voila! We double the number of tests, the bean counters are happy, and we may avoid the penalty factor for low testing numbers.
But wouldn’t multiple tests be wrong somehow? Apparently not.
Recently our Board of Supervisors approved a policy for all Kern County employees that if they tested six times within a period of two months they would get an extra day off as a reward. It doesn’t matter if they are feeling sick or have been exposed to the disease. What other purpose was there other than to increase the testing numbers?
Testing used to cost something. Now we are able to get tested for free at a number of places all over the county. The desire to increase the mere number of tests has actually created a system whereby a person is given a $25 gift card for simply subjecting themselves to the test, at certain testing locations. No need to be ailing, only tolerant of the discomfort. Driving from one site to another could almost make it possible to make a good living at it.
And a good argument can be made that double testing is in the public interest. No testing process is foolproof. There are always false positives and false negatives no matter how careful the laboratory is. False positives aren’t a public health risk because it means a person without the disease thinks they have it. They will self isolate and possibly get retested or seek medical treatment, which will reveal the truth.
False negatives, however, are a public health risk. They mean a person with the disease thinks they don’t have it so they go out in public and innocently expose the rest of us. False negatives can sicken or even kill people. Double testing of each sample by two different labs would greatly reduce the number of false negatives.
Here’s my modest proposal — let’s give the bean counters what they want by double testing every sample taken in Kern County, thereby avoiding the arbitrary low testing rate penalty and also avoiding false negative tests.