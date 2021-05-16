JON STUEBBE: Establish a tenant registry system for protection

I’m not a landlord. Never have been. I don’t have the patience for it and recognized it early on. But I have some sympathy for people who rely on rental income for their living. During COVID many ordinary people have been severely damaged by a system that relieves some tenants from paying their rent without compensation. I get the humanitarian impulse, but often it comes at the cost of other peoples’ money.
One of the curses of being a landlord is finding that squatters have invaded an empty apartment and refuse to leave. Some of them even prepare phony lease agreements to justify their right to be there and force a lengthy and costly eviction battle.
On the other hand, I am sure there are Simon Legree property owners who mistreat tenants and take advantage of less sophisticated residents. In this tight rental market, both kinds of people may be tempted to take advantage.
One of the problems landlords have is establishing and limiting exactly who lives in the property. This is especially true with roommates, shared apartments, bedroom sublets, and other variations of living arrangements that are so common.
Whenever a landlord is forced to move for eviction, the process can become a nightmare. Evictions are one of the most complex and picky parts of the legal process. The slightest error can force a complete repeat.
The question of exactly who has the right to be in a property and who does not could be simplified. And claims of squatters could be quickly eliminated.
Did you know there is a process of notification and registry by which beekeepers and pesticide applicators register what they are going to do so that neither can claim they were damaged by the other. It was created after beekeepers claimed sprayers killed their bees and sprayers complained they had no way of knowing there were any beehives nearby.
How about a similar system of registration of legitimate residents in rental units that establishes in writing who has a right to occupancy and which excludes all others? The rent control regulations of The People’s Republic of Santa Monica have such a registration of tenants requirement. I’m no fan of rent control, but the registration of tenants does solve the problem of who is entitled to protection and in what amount.
Similarly, landlords could voluntarily register the approved occupants in a neutral registry for a small fee if they chose to do so with notice sent to the occupants at the property address. The renters could object or counter if it was inaccurate. Once established, it would limit who had rights there.
Right now, when a landlord is confronted with a property where squatters have broken into the residence and simply set up shop the landlord has little or no ability to remove them quickly. If the police are called to remove them for trespassing, the police have no way to determine if the landlord is right or the occupants are right. Their response is that it is a civil matter and the landlord can move for eviction in the courts.
That process can take months. Often property owners are forced to pay squatters to leave or face months of litigation. Damages and rental costs are uncollectible because the squatters have nothing to lose. But if the landlord had registered the property listing the names of the occupants or that the property was vacant, the police could check the records and immediately evict the illegal squatters.
But what about the evil landlord who files a false registration? Well, if doing so was a felony with treble damages, they wouldn’t risk it and the issue would be resolved quickly.
The beekeeping system is a reliable way to reduce the incidence of bee deaths and pesticide applicators’ responsibility. It is a model that could be applied elsewhere.
Here’s my modest proposal — let’s establish a tenant registry system to protect both landlords and tenants and make sure that property owners can prevent squatters from taking over property and abusing the legal system.