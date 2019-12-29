In 1215, King John of England was forced to sign the Magna Carta. One of its provisions was the guarantee of a trial by a jury of one’s peers when accused of a crime.
To be sure, it didn’t apply to everyone, but it did protect the other lords from the king using the criminal courts to persecute them. Out of that event the idea of a trial by jury developed. It was one of the most cherished protections of the American colonists and its violation was a major cause of our Revolutionary War.
As a former judge, I am always surprised at how freely people describe to me their efforts to avoid jury duty. Some simply discarding the summons they are mailed and taking the chance they won’t be arrested on a bench warrant. Others purposely say things in jury selection to get themselves sent home. They avoid it like the plague. One wonders what their attitude would be if they were falsely accused of a crime or were sued by someone for an accident they didn’t cause. My guess is they would ask others to do what they don’t want to do themselves.
Presently, jury coordinators throughout the state are forced to send out huge numbers of jury summons in order to get enough jurors to actually show up because so many people play these games. The good citizens who are willing to serve and who do show up are needed to serve more often because of the large number of “no shows.” Having presided over a large numbers of trials, it is common to hear these willing people describe having served on two, four, six or even eight juries over the years. Many tell of being called every year.
Lots of people who avoid jury service simply intend to claim that if anyone ever inquires as to why they didn’t show up, they will simply claim they never got the summons. Perhaps there is a fix for that.
Presently county jury coordinators use a combination of Department of Motor Vehicle driver’s license and voter registration lists to develop a mailing list. And at present our driver’s licenses are renewed every four years. When the time for renewal comes around, why doesn’t the Department of Motor Vehicles send the licensee a notice that their renewal will be waiting for them at the jury services department in the county of their residence on a given date where they will be on jury duty beginning that date?
Of course there are people who can’t serve on juries for legal or medical reasons. Those people could fill out a form as they do now and return it, whereupon they would be sent their license if the excuse is valid. Otherwise, show up or don’t drive.
This won’t solve the problem of the person who will simply say anything, true or not, to get released from a jury panel. Despite being placed under oath swearing to tell the truth, a few will simply lie to go home or back to work. But most people avoid jury duty because they think it will be boring or an inconvenience. Courts and jury coordinators know this and have taken steps to make the experience as easy as possible. Most people who have actually served on a jury report it as being one of the most interesting things they have done. Believe it or not, I have been allowed to serve on a jury (I never thought the attorneys would keep a former judge) and I can tell you that is true.
If we sent out notices this way, the people now willing to serve wouldn’t be called nearly as often and we would have a much more representative jury pool.
This is my modest proposal: Solve part of the problem of jury duty “no shows” by notifying people whose driver’s licenses are up for renewal that they can pick them up at jury services at which time they will begin jury duty.
