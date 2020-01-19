Before I launch into this, let me expose my bias. I think our state’s regularizing of the use of recreational marijuana was a huge mistake. My experiences teach me we will rue the day we did it. I believe the idea that marijuana is no different than alcohol is nonsense and, even if true, justifying one bad thing with the existence of another makes no sense.
Use of marijuana in genuine medical circumstances is another issue entirely. Our historical unwillingness to even consider it for medical uses is equally stupid. It was like saying we wouldn’t consider using morphine because it is related to heroin and opium. It was silly.
But note I used the word “genuine.” Every sentient being also knows the present system for medical prescription of marijuana is frequently a joke. When a person can walk into a marijuana dispensary, talk to a “doctor” on the phone, answer a few questions, pay a fee, have a prescription emailed to the dispensary and then walk out with the product — that is the very definition of a joke.
But even I know when I see a lost cause. Recreational marijuana is here to stay. This is California and that ship has sailed.
So what should we do?
In Kern County, there are two propositions on a future ballot.
One, sponsored by marijuana industry promoters, would widely open the door to dispensaries, possibly as many as 60. This special interest group stands to make millions if it passes.
The other one, placed there by the Board of Supervisors as a defensive measure, would require lots of bureaucratic steps to open a dispensary. In theory, the number would be small and the sales “heavily taxed.”
I think we should vote them both down and go another direction entirely.
After the end of prohibition the states were given wide latitude in how they would regulate alcohol sales. California is very lax with large numbers of reasonably obtainable liquor licenses for private sale. Other states, like Washington, control all alcohol sales through state “package” stores, using state employees and locations.
Pennsylvania does the same. It is reported that Pennsylvania is the single largest purchaser of alcoholic beverages in the world. Its stores are modern, attractive, staffed with knowledgeable people and all the profits go to state revenues.
There is no reason we can’t do the same thing with marijuana in Kern County. The county government could become the sole vendor. We could control it from the grower to the processor to the store where it is sold under controlled conditions. We could make sure there are no scam prescriptions, no sales to juveniles, no false promotion of questionable health benefits, and no black market.
This vertical monopoly could keep prices down enough to undercut any illegal sales by people who would always have to be ducking and dodging law enforcement.
Speaking of law enforcement, wouldn’t the federal government step in and stop us? I don’t think so. First, how active are the feds now? Do you see them raiding dispensaries statewide? Have you seen videos of G-men with axes breaking up bales of marijuana and smashing marijuana speakeasies?
At the very least, there is a tacit agreement between the feds and the states that have “legalized” the use of marijuana whereby enforcement of federal drug laws are not a priority except for underworld and gang involvement.
Second, I think some version of this approach can be negotiated with the feds where the county’s involvement will be permitted with these carefully controlled conditions. If this approach is successful, it will undercut illegal drug production and distribution and shrink the illegal market they are trying to control.
My real preference would be that we don’t have to do this at all, but I don’t have any confidence that’s possible so …
Here’s my modest proposal: That we vote down both marijuana propositions and that the County of Kern take all the profits by becoming the sole vendor of marijuana in stores owned and staffed by itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.