A couple of weeks ago in my last “A Modest Proposal” article, I wrote about the idea of taking out the seating at the stage in Beale Park to allow for more people to participate in events and to increase safety in the park after hours. Today I wish to continue in a similar vein with another proposal at one of our parks.
Did you ever hear about the 80-20 rule, or the Pareto Principle? Generally it applies to work and workers, customers and sales in business. Basically, it means that 80 percent of profits come from 20 percent of customers or that 80 percent of a task takes 20 percent its time and energy. That means the other 20 percent in each case comes from the other 80 percent. It also applies to how completed most projects really are. The loose ends in the last 20 percent of a job take an extraordinary amount of time and often never get done. It is especially the bane of computer programming in which documenting what was done is woefully incomplete.
I think something like this can be seen at The Park at Riverwalk between Stockdale Highway and the Kern River in the southwest part of Bakersfield. It’s a beautiful park and was a great idea. It is heavily used and boasts a wide variety of features. In my frequent walks and bike rides there, I have noticed two items that would fit into the last 20 percent to make it better.
First is the large amphitheater. It is a community feature intended for widespread use for music, plays, dance and other events. It is well designed for the most part. But one small part was neglected and it reduces it use. When built, it included some fencing at the bottom of the back slope but nowhere else. Any group using it, which needs to maintain crowd and ticket control, must rent hundreds of feet of fencing and pay for installation and dismantling in addition to the rental cost paid to the city of Bakersfield. Because of its outdoor nature, renters must also rent sound equipment, pay for lighting and other fees.
I propose the city finish the fencing and reduce the overhead cost to people using it. During the 99 percent of the time there are no events there, the gates can simply be left open for free public access as exists now.
The second proposal has to do with the walking/biking path there. Between the park and the river is a paved path. It is the only part of the nearly 30 miles of bike path that has three lanes. The two nearest the river (one for each direction) are for bicycles separated by a yellow line. The one nearest the park is for walkers designated by a white line. This was necessary because it was assumed the volume of walkers there would be large enough to need some traffic control. The assumption was correct.
But the city hasn’t taken the trouble to paint clear images on each lane showing how that lane should be used. As a result, there are walkers in both of the bike lanes, bikers in the walking lane, and general confusion. It is also dangerous. If it hasn’t already happened, someone will be seriously injured by an unneeded mix of bikers and walkers. Perhaps the city of Bakersfield should take note of California Government Code, Section 830 (and following) regarding a public entity’s liability for the dangerous condition of public property. Simply painting the pavement with biking and walking stencils would greatly reduce the problem and would cost next to nothing.
Here’s my modest proposal: That the city of Bakersfield violate the 80/20 Rule and complete The Park at Riverwalk by:
1. Fencing the amphitheater to reduce cost to users, and
2. Painting stencils on the biking/walking path to give clear guidance to users as to who should exercise where and thereby reduce its danger.
