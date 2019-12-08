About 10 years ago, I took up walking as a form of exercise: Both to improve my physical health and in preparation for a walking trip with my son. Like most people, I started slow and built up to the point that the walking trip was comfortable.
I am quick to add that I was not camping on the Pacific Coast Trail in the Sierra. This was much more sedate and, dare I say, civilized walking. I still prefer to walk on short trips around town and do so whenever possible.
One of the aspects of seeing the world at 3 miles an hour is the chance to notice things one would never see in a car. One of those is how much our culture has been enslaved by the automobile. So much so that pretty much any other form of transportation is disfavored. Not officially, but the practical effect is the same.
If we ever hope to reduce our dependence on cars, we should systematically reduce the impediments to walking and biking. Not only for the reduction of pollution, but to improve our health.
Every street that is wide enough to accommodate a bike lane should be painted with one. Sidewalks in neighborhoods should be a high priority. Places where sidewalks suddenly disappear and then reappear should be connected. For instance, try walking from Oildale across the north Chester Avenue river bridge. The only sidewalk is on the west side. But when you reach the south end by the reserve military buildings, it stops for 100 feet. Heaven help you if you are in a wheelchair and need to shop at the Food Maxx. Perhaps there is a disconnect between the city and county territorial boundaries, but the person in the wheelchair doesn’t care.
Our city is one of the most dangerous cities in the nation for pedestrians. Some of it is the fault of the pedestrians. Crossing mid block in dark clothing at 10:30 at night is stupid. Some pedestrians seem to believe there is a law of physics that says if the walker doesn’t look at the car then the car can’t hit them. Unfortunately, Darwin had something to say about that.
But that isn’t the whole problem. Many areas of our town force the pedestrian into a dangerous confrontation with traffic.Try walking north up Chester Avenue or west on Golden State Avenue past the Garces traffic circle. Where do you cross? There is not a single crosswalk nearby. The nearest ones are at F Street, 28th Street, L Street and 34th Street.
Or for a study in sheer terror, try walking under Highway 99 at California Avenue. There is no sidewalk on the north side, so pedestrians can only cross on the south side. The sidewalk is right beside traffic entering northbound 99. Speeds are often over 40 miles per hour and there is no barrier to protect walkers from an error by a driver. There is a vertical concrete wall on the other side and no possibility of escape. Placing a barrier or bollards along the edge of the sidewalk could prevent what would likely be a tragic fatality.
I am sure you could point out many examples of similar places in town. These aren’t the result of neglect or some nefarious plot. They exist simply because they are not on anyone’s list of problems to solve. The point isn’t to perfect the situation, but a systematic process to identify and eliminate these hazards is in order. Hopefully, the net effect would be that more people would feel comfortable leaving their cars at home occasionally and walking or riding to their destinations.
Here is my modest proposal: Both the city and county should coordinate efforts to identify and minimize impediments to walking and biking to encourage people to leave their cars behind whenever possible.
