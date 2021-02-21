Bakersfield, by and large, is a pretty flat town. With the exception of a few places in the northeast, there is little opportunity to get an aerial view of the city. That’s just one of the reasons I mourn the loss of the Petroleum Club’s location on the top of the 12-story building on California Avenue. Community events there gave me the opportunity to look over the city from its picture windows.
One of the little appreciated benefits of being able to do that was to be able to see how heavily forested the city really is. It comes as a bit of a surprise to see it. A number of cities in the state have a reputation of having lots of trees. Visalia’s downtown comes to mind as does Sacramento, which I recall from my college days in the area. But I think much of Bakersfield can compare favorably with those cities and, with a little effort, we can take steps to move in that direction.
First, it would be great to encourage homeowners and landlords throughout the city to plant what I call “century trees” on their property. Not the little puff ball trees that landscape designers plant in commercial parking lots so they don’t obscure the signage. Those little trees are often pruned severely to maintain visibility and some are allowed to die for good measure. I’m talking about large, slow growing shade trees like sycamores that will eventually cover the neighborhood and soften the harshness of the urban landscape.
Century trees will take a long time to make a difference. That’s fine. Martin Luther was reported to say that “even if I knew the world would end tomorrow I would still plant a tree.” We could do worse.
Second, we should take steps to celebrate the fact that Bakersfield already has many areas that have beautiful trees and shady neighborhoods. Most of the older section of downtown is heavily treed and that area extends farther than you realize until you are looking out over the city from above. Likewise, the Alta Vista and Old Stockdale areas host beautiful trees.
How can we celebrate these benefits? One way would be to bring recognition to some of the most beautiful examples we can find. Perhaps the Tree Foundation of Kern could designate one species of tree each month at a time of year when it is most glorious. Right now the flowering fruit trees and Chinese magnolias are stunning. The city has huge examples of eucalyptus and sycamores. In the fall the most vibrant liquidambar and Chinese pistaches rival trees anywhere in the country some years. While many redwood trees have suffered in our heat, there are still beautiful examples including one where I live. There are Chinese elms that are truly magnificent and which demonstrate what can be done with expert pruning. (Note I am not mentioning fruitless mulberries because what we do to them is an abomination.)
The most beautiful and characteristic examples of each could be sought out, photographed, and featured in this paper. Perhaps the best examples could have an identifying plaque mounted on the property and be shown on a map on the Tree Foundation of Kern’s website. That way everybody could locate and enjoy their beauty. It would also encourage others to plant and properly care for trees.
None of this is profound, nor will it make an immediate impact. But it might make us a little prouder of what we already have and a little more mindful of making a contribution to what others will have in the future. Martin Luther was apparently able to look over the horizon even when he assumed there wasn’t one. Perhaps we could do some of the same.
Here’s my modest proposal: that our community recognize what we have by finding and celebrating the best examples of our beautiful trees and look to the future by planting more of them all around us.