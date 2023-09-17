Lois Henry column

State Water Resources Control Board Chair Joaquin Esquivel speaks at the 2022 Kern Water Summit.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

A water rights bill that made it through the Legislature this year is, arguably, a much weakened version of its original form, but the fact that it addresses senior rights at all is a significant step, according to experts.

Senate Bill 389, which clarifies the state Water Resources Control Board’s ability to investigate senior water rights, passed both the Assembly and Senate as of Sept. 12.

Jesse Vad reports for SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. Lois Henry, SJV Water’s CEO and editor, can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.