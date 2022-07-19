 Skip to main content
JESSE VAD: Second town in neighboring Tulare County goes dry

20210721-bc-drypark (copy)

An irrigation sprinkler lies discarded during a heat wave last July. The town of Tooleville in neighboring Tulare County is once again without water, the county's second town to lose water this summer.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The town of Tooleville in Tulare County is once again without water. The town, which has struggled for years with dropping groundwater levels and contamination issues, saw its wells dry up over the weekend.

On Friday, residents called nonprofit Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability reporting very low water pressure and some with no water at all, said Elvia Olea, policy advocate for Leadership Counsel.

