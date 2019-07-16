There are moments in “Leave the Light On” of such sublime lyrical pleasure that the listener has to pinch himself and check his pulse in order to determine that he is still here and has not died and gone to musical heaven.
“These races that we've run were not for glory - No
moral to this story –
“We run for peace of mind.
“But the race we're running now is never-ending – space and time are bending
“And there's no finish line.” -
“Leave the Light On,” was written by Chris Smither, who is performing at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Listeners may have to pinch themselves twice when they listen to Smither’s music over his 50-plus year career, which includes 18 albums and thousands of performances worldwide. His songwriting has been called a national treasure by Rolling Stone magazine and The New York Times.
Twice because when you listen to Smither (this will be his second visit to Bakersfield), it sounds like he has a blooming band behind him when it’s often just Smither pulling a musical fast one.
Not a musical fast one in order to brag or impress but so he can make the listening experience richer and more satisfying.
Smither was born in Miami during World War II and grew up in New Orleans, where he first started playing music as a child. His father was a professor at Tulane and he was taught instrumentation by his uncle on his mother’s ukulele.
“Uncle Howard,” Smither says, “showed me that if you knew three chords, you could play a lot of the songs you heard on the radio. And if you knew four chords, you could pretty much rule the world.”
Smither was hooked, especially on acoustic music – specifically blues.
“Ever since I first heard Lightnin’ Hopkins’. I couldn’t believe the sound he got. I thought it was two guys playing guitar. I tried to imitate that sound.”
In the mid-'60s, while in his early twenties, Smither moved to Boston where acoustic music was alive in the streets and coffeehouses. He became lifelong friends with Bonnie Raitt, who went on to record his songs, “Love You Like a Man” “I Feel the Same” and “Slow Surprise,” for the movie "The Horse Whisperer."
The music scene in both Cambridge and New Orleans contributed contributed to his enduring, singular guitar sound — a beat-driven finger-picking, which sounds like a combination of Mississippi John Hurt and Lightnin’ Hopkins.
Smither probably does the best version of Bob Dylan’s “Visions of Johanna” on the planet and remembers the first time he heard “Blonde on Blonde,” the album on which the song appears.
“When the album was released, my friends and I were just starting to make a living at songwriting. We would listen to “Visions of Johanna” compulsively and wonder what we were going to do now to make a living,” Smither said.
Smither did and it was good that he did.
Acoustic Guitar magazine wrote that Smither sings about “the big things – life, love, loss – in a penetrating and poetic yet unpretentious way.”
He’s toured with Dave Alvin, Ramblin Jack Elliot, Nanci Griffith, Bonnie Raitt, B.B King and Tom Russell. Jazz great Diana Krall covered “Love Me Like A Man.” He’s written music for films and his CD, "Drive You Home Again" (1999), garnered four stars from Rolling Stone.
In March 2018, Smither released his 18th record, "Call Me Lucky," an album he calls “the best thing he’s ever done — but, of course, I say that about every album I've recorded.”
Songwriting can be painful for Smither, as it is for many musicians. He usually starts with nonsense lines just to get something on the page and sees if they can take him anywhere. However, “Leave the Light On” was different.
“I wrote that song in one sitting with each comma in place,” Smither said.
Pinch us. I think we’re still here.
