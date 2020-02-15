I wanted a steak. Steak, medium. If you can’t find that in Bakersfield, you’re not getting it in the vegan-leaning, gluten-free, low-sodium enclaves encircling us in California like tall, green prison wire.
That’s why we ended up at the Italian Heritage Dante Association recently, on a forgotten stretch of Wilson Road (former home of the old Stone School). A place with a clubhouse and two acres of park-like grounds that you may not have been to or heard of. Founded in 1922 as the Societa Italiana Mutuo Soccorso Dante Alighieri, the Dante Hall has been on Wilson since 1950.
Think Italian Rotary. Think gathering place for the Italians who came from Lucca, Italy, in the 1890s to work for the Miller & Lux Co. in Buttonwillow and Old River. A roll call of local Italian royalty: Torigiani, Romanini, Toretta, Antongiovanni, Ghilarducci, Fanucchi, Banducci, Pieri, Betti, Pierucci, Bugni, Buoni, Simoni, Delfino and, later on, Icardo, Guimarra, Bianco, Sacco and Agnetti.
“It was not only a social organization but also provided medical payments to someone who was ill, up to 41 weeks, a total of $250,” said Carl Fanucchi. “There was also a $100 death benefit.”
Think food. Think wine. Think wine, food, storytelling, laughter, family and saluti because who does it better than the Italians, unless maybe the Basques. That tie might only be broken by a game of bocce or pelota.
TIME TO FEAST
Awhile back we were celebrating a birthday at the Noriega Hotel, which, if you haven’t been there, you must go because it’s more than 100 years old, the seating is family style and you might sit next to strangers, strangers who, if you're open to humanity, will soon become friends.
Friends for the night or friends for life, it doesn’t matter, but we sat next to Judy and Carl Delfino, the latter who is of Italian and Buttonwillow lineage.
“You have to come to Dante Hall,” Judy said. “They have dinners once a month, and in February the Fanucchis are cooking.”
I thought I heard Judy or Carl use the word steak but that could have been the wine talking because at that point in the dinner, the wine was singing and I was listening.
I hadn’t been to Dante Hall for years. It’s buried on Wilson and easy to forget about. It was time to return.
“Return” we did and entering it was a Hemingway moment in that it was a “clean and well-lighted place.” Outside, it was cold and dark, but inside the rooms were warm, welcoming and there were third- and fourth-generation Italians visiting, drinking cold Peroni beer and waiting for dinner to be served on the long, family-style tables.
Carl Fanucchi and his family (wife Barbara, daughter Teresa, sons Ron, along with wife Toni, and Richard along with wife Marcie, son Dominic and daughter Julia) were cooking polenta and a delicious stew with chicken, pork sausage and vegetables, the star of which was cardoon, an ancient Mediterranean thorny vegetable, also known as artichoke thistle, that maybe three or four non-Italians in the world have ever heard of.
“Our parents prepared an annual cardoni/polenta feed, usually in February, for the members and guests,” Fanucchi said. “They put their hearts into it and everything had to be just right. When they got older, the annual feast faded away.”
Last year, the Fanucchis resurrected the dinner in honor the memory of Carl's parents, Ray and Julia. Barbara has perfected her mother-in-law’s mom’s recipe. Talk about comfort food. The polenta and cardoni stew were comfort food for the comfort-seeking.
After dinner, a basket was passed around for tips for the wait staff. Money was awarded for scholarships. No one wanted to leave but even Italians have to sleep.
STILL DOING STRONG ON WILSON
As Bakersfield changes, so do groups like the Dante Association, which has seen change before. In 1970, the Dante Association and a frisky young upstart called the Italian Heritage Organization merged. One was having fun and one was getting older so why not have fun and get older together.
These days not as many people attend dinners nor spend Saturdays and Sundays on the shaded grounds visiting with other families. The Italians have blended and reblended into the community and there is more to do than there was 50 years ago, although maybe “more to do” is overrated.
Nice to know that in this corner of Bakersfield on Wilson, where there used to be farms, that gardens and places to run and keep running still exist.
Dinners are the first Wednesday of every month (cocktails at 5:30, dinner at 6:30) and anybody can come as long as you have met an Italian, would like to be Italian or you like Italian food.
The cost is $20. There might be steak. It might not matter.
A mimosa brunch is also held from 8 a.m. to noon the second Sunday of every month. Cost is $12.
The Italian Heritage Dante Association is at 4415 Wilson Road. For more information, visit thedantehall.com or call 831-0867.
