HERB BENHAM: You like to be in Bakersfield? I do too

"I like to be in Bakersfield." Imagine somebody saying it. Imagine someone meaning it.
Andrew wrote me this note. Andrew is 6. Andrew is our oldest grandson.
I probably don't have to say how wonderful 6 is. Six, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1. With grandchildren, there hasn't been an age I haven't liked.
Andrew visited last weekend with his 3-year-old sister, Lillian, and their parents, Katie and Hunter, in order to celebrate Katie's grandparents' 70th wedding anniversary. They came from La Jolla, which is a few miles north of San Diego.
No reason to call it slumming but all San Diego has is mild, easy-to-be-outdoors weather, more beaches than you could visit in a month of Sundays and the allure of restaurants, sports teams and entertainment.
Bakersfield is Bakersfield. We have what we have and we are grateful for what we have because we are humble people with modest expectations. In the summer, we are grateful for the breaks in a heat wave, when it dips below 100 and we say things like "It only got to 90 today" as if this were a sign that we should don sweatpants, a ski hat and break out party favors.
One thing to love about children is they don't put a lot of stock in the number of restaurants that serve fried calamari or value ocean breezes over desert windstorms. They are less fussy. Most days are good days no matter where they are.
You go where you're taken, you play as much as you can and as long as you are around people who think you hang the moon, you're happy.
There may be a time when Andrew and Lillian roll their eyes at the thought of coming to visit their cousins, uncles, aunts and grandparents who live in Bakersfield but that time is not now.
"I like to be in Bakersfield." The note seems to express some fundamental truth about the openheartedness of children, the pull of family as well as the essential decency of places that lack glamour, panache and favorable press clippings.
Why wouldn't he like to be in Bakersfield?
Dessert for the anniversary party was chocolate sheet cake, lemon cake and chocolate chip cookies from Jake's. That's a reason to drive 200 miles by itself.
We swam at a neighbor's pool that has a diving board. There aren't many of those around these days but we have one in Bakersfield.
They played tetherball in the backyard with the new gold tetherball. Then they swam at their Uncle Thomas and Aunt Alicia's pool around the corner from us, followed the next day by swimming in the two pools at the Racquet Club. Bakersfield is rich in pools and pool life.They played with their cousin Nora and it doesn't get any better than that.
Bakersfield is flat, there are sidewalks and on the weekends in the summer, not a lot of traffic. It's a big town that still seems like a small town. Through the eyes of a child, Bakersfield can almost seem exotic.
This was not Andrew's first Bakersfield rodeo. He's been here a bunch. He's ridden the train at CALM during Christmas, picked out a tree with us and helped his grandmother decorate the house for various seasons.
On this visit, Sue let them decorate one of the bedrooms with 4th of July regalia. Flags everywhere, stickers on the door that probably won't come off until the doors are painted and sanded again but who cares. It's just a door, a room and their joy was palpable.
Sunday morning, I made a big Bakersfield breakfast. Thick-sliced bacon, crepes and pour as much syrup as you want on them.
Before they got on the road, we made the pilgrimage to Dewar's downtown for ice cream. Not much has changed at Dewar's since I was a kid nor when Katie was one. There may be fewer deer heads mounted on the wall and more ice cream flavors like bubblegum and cookie dough but they still serve cold water in the small plastic glasses and the staff behind the counter are kind and patient while their young customers try to make up their minds.
They left with memories and Andrew left a note. The note is pinned to my wall. "I like to be in Bakersfield." Good because often, I do too.