HERB BENHAM: You had me at goodbye

The important letters are always thin. Thin makes them stand out in a bundle of mail. It is as if they say "read me."
These include college acceptance letters or their evil twin — rejection letters — a note from a parent or one with test results not necessarily in your favor.
This letter was from my dentist, Shirley Man. She was not informing me that I had been tardy with my twice-a-year cleaning. I had had my teeth cleaned recently and the next appointment was on the calendar.
The letter was dated "October 30, 2021." Noting the date felt as if the author was setting the stage.
"Dear Cherished Patients and Friends."
"Cherished" was the tipoff. This letter was headed for Emotional City and we weren't even into paragraph one yet.
"It hardly seems possible but I graduated from dental school 40 years ago!"
She was reminiscing, looking back and also tying a bow around a career that many of her patients, including me, considered exemplary. She was drawing a line too and the sense was she would be on one side of the line and her patients on the other.
"Shocking, I know. When I first started out, I exuded enthusiasm for dentistry and eagerness to serve my patients."
You seemed pretty enthusiastic the last time I saw you. You weren't exactly dragging. I could hear you laughing, that sort of wild funny cackling, from two rooms away.
"I have been truly blessed with a fulfilling profession that I have loved throughout my entire career. While I am still enjoying what I do, the time has come for me to retire."
I thought we had this talk already. Did you miss my last column? Unless you submit your future plans to the committee — the committee of one — nobody important in my life or who contributes to my overwhelming well-being is allowed to retire, much less die.
I must have missed your application, text, phone call or message, so I will consider this letter to be an innocent mistake, in the same category as the one Jerry Maguire sent (and regretted) in the middle of the night to his fellow agents ("The Things We Think and Do Not Say") telling them how he had planned to change the world and that ended up getting him fired.
You made an honest mistake and you can take it back and we will act as if this never happened. Consider it your dental mulligan, however don't count on another one should you get some wild, sounds-like-a-great-idea idea in the middle of the night.
The letter goes on to talk about the excellent dentist who will be taking her place and then she writes, "I am in disbelief at how quickly this moment has approached."
You? I still have teeth. The timing would be better if I didn't and my diet consisted of creamed corn and butterscotch pudding.
"My most cherished memories are not of a collection of restorations or the piercing sound of my handpieces. What will stay in my heart are the countless intangible rewards: the delicious homemade treats, the sharing of your life experiences, the power of your prayers, the kind words of appreciation and your happy smiles."
Are you saying that after the money has bought what it can buy, what we carry with us is the fun we had and the kindnesses, given and received?
I'd like to argue but you had me at goodbye.