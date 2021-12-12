HERB BENHAM: You all made the cut for the Christmas letter

"It's time to write the Christmas letter," Sue said.
She said it with a smile. Does she think a smile makes the sale? She has a good smile but, as with any writing project, I can think of 10 reasons to avoid it.
Statute of limitations on being clever? After 40 Christmas letters, I've blown through that one.
Do people shudder when the letter falls out of the card? I would. That's all the world needs is another Christmas letter.
I threw a wordless fit, staged an inner rebellion and fabricated a tableau in which I cast myself as a martyr and then I did what I always do: I wrote the letter.
Wrote the letter and guess what? If you weren't on the Christmas list, you are now because here it is:
"No one cooperates. Friends, kids, parents. If they do, it's almost a miracle and miracles, as we know, are rare.
"Take my mom, Phyllis, for example. She's been living alone in Mammoth for the last five years since we said goodbye to Big Herb. My thought was: Why doesn't she move to Bakersfield?
"There was a house down the street, she'd be close to us and two of her grandchildren, Sam (plus Lauren) and Thomas (plus Alicia), and two of her great-grandchildren — Nora, a lively 5, and Henry, now barreling toward 2. What could be better? Family dinners, cute kids. She could have it all.
"She did and she lasted for about six days when she pulled the plug and returned to Mammoth. Blue skies, soaring mountains, crisp, clean air and four clearly delineated seasons. Can you imagine that? Can you blame her?
"What a year. We said that last year, didn't we? We said it, we meant it and that's probably why life is so exhausting, thrilling and joyous. Life is like India: It comes at you 24 hours a day and is more compelling than a plot twist in a James Lee Burke novel (I recommend him).
"This year was about 'agains.'
"Together again. We were able to see Katie, her husband, Hunter, and Andrew, 6, and Lillian, 4, on a regular basis, our weathered but eager faces uncovered by masks. Some of us look better with masks. Not children. We'll drive hours through L.A. traffic whenever we can just to see Andrew's and Lillian's smiles.
"There were good things about the last 18 months — for example, great TV shows to stream, though many more than we had time to watch. We had some good Zoom calls. Mostly we were reminded that 'Man plans, God laughs.' We think we have this, but 'this' often has us.
"On the road again. My cycling friends couldn't believe that our marriage would withstand three weeks, 6,000 miles, 23 states and more time together than you could ask for, but we survived. Not just survived, we had fun. Surprising scenery like the green hills of Oklahoma and the Blue Ridge Parkway and the familiar red rocks of southern Utah on the way home.
"Highlights including civil rights sites — crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, visiting the church home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Montgomery, seeing the James Meredith statue at Ole Miss and walking up the steps of Central High School in Little Rock, trying to imagine the terror of those nine black students who did the same thing more than 60 years ago. It brought tears and made us appreciate courage and people who exhibit it both on a small scale and one meant for eternity.
"I contribute, too, by making people feel better about themselves. For example, Sue and I attended a black-tie wedding in Santa Barbara several weeks ago and 90 minutes before the ceremony I discovered that although my tuxedo jacket, cummerbund, tie and black shoes were pressed, polished and ready to go, I had neglected to bring the pants. I had some snappy khaki shorts but that could have been a fashion stretch with the black tuxedo jacket. After dropping Sue off at the wedding hotel and then tearing through Santa Barbara like a pantless maniac for an hour, I bought the last pair of my size black pants at Men's Wearhouse. When I walked into the wedding with a few minutes to spare, the first few guests, plus the father of the groom, greeted me with 'Nice pants.' Like any spouse would do, Sue had thrown me under the bus.
"To her credit, and occasionally she is due some, Sue resumed studying French again after 50 years. She may be class pet in her university Zoom class but with only three other students, this can't be hard. Eventually, the idea is that she'll spend three months in Paris immersed in conversation and then leave me to stay there with an elegant French fellow unlikely ever to forget his pants for a formal occasion.
"Thomas and Alicia were married in October in Ipswich, Massachusetts, her hometown. Rather than squander the opportunity for another road trip, we flew east early and drove all the way up the coast of Maine and then visited friends and fall colors in New Hampshire. Make sure to see Maine before you die. The wedding was moving, touching and fun. We hit the lottery with our new daughter-in-law, and they live 200 yards away from us on the next street over.
"Speaking of needing the lottery, we spent three weeks in Del Mar this summer to escape the heat and smoke. No matter how long you're away, the heat and smoke awaits when you return.
"Winter approaching, such as it does here, we did something I thought I'd never do: buy a gas insert to replace our wood-burning fireplace. Why wouldn't we continue polluting the air in the San Joaquin Valley, which already has some of the worst air quality in the world? Friends, our kids too, thought I'd lost my mind but clicking a remote to turn on the flames is awfully tempting. I can't seem to tear myself away from it and it will only get better when Herbie arrives home for Christmas and plays his guitar sitting by the fire.
"In a few weeks, God willing and the creek don't rise (the creek is rising), we're planning a trip to Paris, Portugal and Morocco. You may not really want to hear about our travel plans but maybe we'll get the new variant, whichever one we're on at the moment, or we'll lose our suitcases. I lost my pants, I can lose a suitcase, but whatever happens and if we don't come back, the new year will be like the old year. Plenty to talk about, plenty to do and plenty of people to love.
"Happy holidays. We do not take you or this for granted. December 2021."
That goes for you, too.