HERB BENHAM: Wrinkled arms? That's the other guy

I raised my heavily muscled arms, arms which I've always been proud of, and then rolled my shoulders forward as if my shoulders were stiff, which they were but that's not why I rolled them.
I rolled them because they call attention to my arms, appendages about which at least one woman in college complimented me on. I've spent the last 50 years resting on my laurels, certain that no matter what else happened, I could roll, flex and impress. However, this time, I saw something I could hardly believe.
My arms were wrinkled, not just on top of my forearms, which understandably look Shar-Pei like, but on my triceps and side-ceps. I had the droops.
This was new. If it wasn't new, it was new to me. I'd never noticed the wrinkles before so I assumed this was a recent development. No way I'd been walking around with them for years because if I had, why hadn't somebody said something?
Yes, said something. When you have a fried chicken and biscuit dinner and you get a chicken or biscuit crumb on the side of your mouth or one that clings to your mustache or upper lip, you hope that a friend or family member will give you the food crumb alert before you go public and have less sympathetic people say, "Look at him. Does he have any idea? He's really losing it."
In the same vein, why hadn't somebody said something to me about my wrinkled arms? I'd rather know than not know even if knowing leads to a chinking of my once formidable, airtight body armor.
I have noticed the wrinkled arm syndrome (WAS) in other people and been quietly, but wholeheartedly, judgmental. How could they let this happen? Didn't they have any pride? No way I'm going down Wrinkled Arm Road.
That's why I'd faithfully done curls with the 25-pound barbells, done bench presses with a 125-pound bench press bar and then to make sure, doubled down on pushups, some with pushup bars to make sure that WAS never happened to me.
You have to be disciplined and single-minded, otherwise stuff can sneak up on you.
I knew I was going to get older, but certainly not at the rate of most of my peers. Look at them go bye-bye. Go down in flames with no water in sight.
I was different. Especially my arms, which have always been my retreat, my Olympic flame, my pride and joy. I resolved a long time ago that nothing, not age, not the wind, sun or even death itself would touch those beauties.
I looked in the full-length mirror in the bathroom to confirm that I had not been dreaming when I had done the now revealing shoulder roll. I hadn't been dreaming or maybe I had and now I was waking up from a dream that had dashed a lifetime of dreams.
What to do? My strategy? I could face the news head on and go to plan B, C or D but I had a better idea.
Ignore it, just like I'm trying to ignore every other possible sign of aging. Pretend like it never happened and that that only happens to the other guy.
I'll leave it to my imagination. That usually works. I can go back, forward or just stay the way I am.
