I have found my calling. My purpose. Some (many, many people) are calling it my ministry.
Going forward, please refer to me as Flying Jesus. Flying Jesus will also respond to FJ mostly to distinguish himself from the Flying Nun, a character in a silly American sitcom.
Recently, we were on a plane to Rome, I say this not to brag — FJ does not gloat or namedrop — but to set the stage for the good works that would soon be done.
Sue and I were celebrating our 40th anniversary. Sue planned the trip as she usually does because, as you might imagine, FJ has bigger fish to fry. Fishes, breads and lots of butters.
This was our first experience with Alitalia, the Italian airline. FJ normally chooses to sit close to the little (and not so little) people meaning that our seats were square in the middle of economy class.
Give the airline credit. Alitalia has done an admirable job of using every inch for seating, including the passageway normally referred to as an aisle, which prompted passengers who wanted to stretch their legs or use the facility to move sideways like crabs or hurtle themselves through the air like human missiles. It wouldn’t have been surprising to have found passengers packed in the overhead compartment like Sicilian sardines.
This is to say that passengers were eager to find ways of increasing both their elbow and leg room. In lieu of wrapping their legs around their necks, most were trying to eke out another two inches of elbow room by raising the armrests on their left and right sides.
Normally there is a button underneath or at the end of the armrest that allows it to go up and down like the signal at a railroad crossing. This one was a latch underneath the armrest but it was difficult to find and required the hand strength of a mountain climber to move.
I was sitting on the aisle and my armrest went up and down through no credit or fault of my own. Heretofore, I had not been known as someone with innate mechanical ability but over the course of the flight, I gained a reputation as the man who could lower and raise what seemed to be intractable armrests. Passengers began seeking me out.
My first client was Sue who was sitting across the aisle from me. She was impressed and said something like “Good job” or she may just have nodded as if to say, “This is not worthy of sainthood.”
My reputation spread like a California wildfire. Soon I was being called on up and down the rows by people who were seeking to raise and lower their armrests. I tried to explain to them how to do it themselves — "Give a man a fish, and you'll feed him for a day. Teach a man how to raise and lower his armrest and he will be comfortable for the whole flight" — but they were happy for the help and soon I ceased with the explanations and pretended as if it were a magic trick or a religious miracle.
“Can you please help me with mine?” said an older man when I was on the way to the bathroom.
“Of course I can,” I said.
I wondered why me and the only thing I could divine was that at 38,000 feet, I was closer to heaven than I had ever been and thus had been endowed with the knowledge that surpasses understanding or prior experience for that matter.
I had been transformed at least until the plane landed. When we reached our hotel in the Trastevere section of Rome, I took the old-fashioned brass key and tried to open the door, which proved difficult even after I delivered a fiery sermon as to why it should. The lock took the message to heart because Sue opened it on her first try.
