“No way you saw him, that guy is dead.”
“That guy” was Harold Meek, the former president of Three Way Chevrolet. “You” was Rog Brandon, a friend, who was telling me about the Christmas luncheon he attended at Wool Growers for the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealers.
“I’m not kidding,” Rog said. “I saw Harold Meek.”
“Impossible,” I said. “Harold’s gone. I could have sworn I read his obit about five years ago.”
“I thought I was seeing things,” Rog said. “His wife, Kay, brought him over and there he was, big smile and all.”
I like Rog but you never know when your friends are going to go around the bend. He doesn’t drink at lunch but this was the Christmas luncheon for the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealers so who knows.
I called another friend who’d been in the car business for confirmation.
“Harold Meek — dead or alive?” I said.
“I think he’s passed,” Garrett said. “Wonderful guy but I haven’t seen him in years.”
There is a good reason you haven’t. Harold’s been quiet. Harold has been keeping a low profile.
I decided to call Kay, Harold’s wife. I knew she wasn’t dead or I didn’t think she was dead. If she was dead, she wouldn’t hold the call against me. If she wasn’t, maybe she could put me in touch with Harold, if putting me in touch with Harold were possible.
I dialed her cell.
“Kay, I know this is a strange thing to ask but is Harold dead?”
A conversation like this can go two ways. One isn’t good and ends with “You have quite the nerve” and an angry dial tone. The second way is with a laugh and that’s the way this went.
“Yes, Harold is very much alive,” Kay said. “He doesn’t see very well but he’s healthy and he’s enjoying life. I’ll have him call you.”
A few minutes later, Harold called.
“This is Harold,” he said. “I’m calling you from the cemetery.”
It reminded me of Jack Smith's column when he referred to a movie star in his column — somebody like Gregory Peck — as the “late “Gregory Peck,” and then fielded a call the next day from Peck.
“Greg, you sound good,” Smith replied. “Where are you calling from?”
Harold, who retired in 2008, sounded good too, especially because his beloved Oklahoma Sooners (he’s from Oklahoma) are scheduled to play Alabama later this month in the Orange Bowl. Now that I knew he was alive, I asked him about his life, in case I needed the information later on.
“I started in the car business in Oklahoma City when I was 20,” he said. “I moved to Bakersfield in 1958 to work for my brother at Leo Meek Edsel Sales.”
Meek married Kay, who until recently was president of the Kern Community College District board of trustees, 47 years ago. They have three children — Joi, Mark and Vivienne — and four grandchildren.
Harold and Kay spend time in Newport Beach, with their family and he keeps in touch with his friends in the car business, those who haven’t gone where I’d thought Harold had gone.
“I ran into a friend at the dealer lunch who told me somebody had been asking about me,” Harold said. “I said, 'It wasn’t Ray Mish, was it?'”
Ray Mish is a longtime funeral director, speaking of whom, I haven’t seen in a long time either.
Harold goes to a physical trainer twice a week. He checks the obits every day “so he can see if he needs to take a shower or not,” Kay said. He calls his wife his “Seeing Eye Dog, Kay.”
She laughs because she loves and says, “We have been blessed.” The Meeks are Catholics and their faith is important to them.
Tuesday is their 47th wedding anniversary. The plan is to celebrate with a good dinner from Mama Tosca’s accompanied by a big Bordeaux.
That’s the kind of meal you hope you get in heaven, but right now, heaven can wait for Harold Meek.
