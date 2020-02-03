I fell, and not for the first time, for a pop-up on the Internet. This one was for the world’s best backpack.
Backpacks are important. As long as you have a backpack you’re somebody, going somewhere. You’re a man on a mission and the mission could require sunglasses, a funny hat and an exploding pen.
I am looking for the last, best thing. Something that will retire the genre and make future purchases unnecessary. If we fall short of immortality, perhaps our stuff will not.
Years ago in Kern Turf, I saw a hose display: “This is the last hose you’ll ever buy,” the sign read.
Like everybody else, if you stretched all the hoses I’ve bought in my lifetime, I could circle American Samoa.
If I bought the hose, I’d never have to buy another. I bought the hose, and since then, I’ve bought at least eight more.
The last hose you ever have to buy eventually leaks. You have a choice: Walk around with a wet pant leg from the water shooting out the hole or fitting or buy another hose.
This backpack — called the TLS Mother Lode Weekender Convertible — was being sold by ebags. It was a flash sale, sort of an electronic version of the Kmart’s blue-light special.
The ad listed the original price of $149.99 and then the special price of $89.99 with FREE SHIPPING.
I love it when they cross through one number and list another lower number. I’m a sucker for that ploy.
It’s not like I didn’t have a backpack, I have two others, but I wanted the backpack to end all backpacks. The backpack I could strap on my back and walk to heaven and back.
The Mother Lode had 8,235 reviews, 61 questions and 140 answers. They had answers for questions that hadn’t even been asked. Ask a question, the Mother Lode will answer it.
Colors included turquoise, solid black, sinful red, heather graphite, true navy, eggplant and emerald, the limited edition. I wanted emerald because it was limited. I am limited, that is limited to my good taste in backpacks.
One of the reviews by Travelgirl read: “Surprisingly roomy and well organized for the size. I have a 1 carry-on only rule when I travel. This was for a 3 week trip to Europe. I got 2 pairs of pants, 6 skirts, 9 tops, 2 sweaters, 2 scarves, 1 packable raincoat, pjs, undergarments in the Mother Lode.”
A 58-year old male wrote: “You will not regret buying this bag ... Buy it. Don't hesitate.This bag is perfect in every way. It's organized logically. It's not just another bag with a bunch of zippered pockets all over the place.”
And a third read: “In my never-ending quest for the 'perfect bag,' I have bags with wheels, huge bags, small bags, security bags, cheap bags, pricey bags, utilitarian bags, you name it and I've probably got it. The Weekender Mother Lode may end my search.”
My emerald, very limited backpack, arrived a few days later. I was in love with the Mother Lode. I packed my swim gear and took it to McMurtrey the next morning. I had room to spare. I could have taken a dog, two cats and a turtle.
“You look like you're homeless,” a friend said. “I didn’t know you got kicked out of your house.”
At Cafe Smitten, I set the Mother Lode up in its own chair. People nodded as if it were new to town. If they had questions, the Mother Lode had answers.
I opened it up and gave a demonstration to anybody who was interested and not everybody was. They should because this retires the genre. I’ll be going places but it won’t be to the backpack store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.