The column on selling Mexicali West, (the family will continue to operate the Mexicali on 18th Street), elicited this response from Rhonda Brady:
“Having been born and raised in Bakersfield, Mexicali was a family favorite. My mother would eat there every chance she got. About 15 years ago, she passed away at 94. Although she was living in Los Angeles, we brought her home to Bakersfield for a service at Greenlawn on River Blvd. Following her service, all 54 of us, including the hearse driver went to Mexicali for dinner. It was quite a send-off in that back room of Mexicali with the hearse parked out front. My mother would have loved to have been there.”
••-
Paul Salmon, a friend of mine, loves Sriracha. Recently, he put a bottle of the hot sauce on the counter with more enthusiasm than he realized. When the bottom of the bottle slammed against the counter, the sauce jetted skyward and hit him in the eye. Now Sriracha is good on eggs, chicken and leftover lasagna but in your eye, it’s a problem. He had to rinse his eye five times. My only regret is there was no video of the event.
•••
The column on coincidences and having Spencer Stone, one of the stars of “The 15:17 to Paris” (Stone thwarted a real-life terrorist attack on a train from Amsterdam to Paris in 2015) sitting behind me on a flight recently while I was watching the movie, prompted this response from Kathleen Loomis-Tubbesing:
“This past Saturday morning, my family (my husband, our adult son and myself) decided to go for breakfast. On the spur of the moment, I changed my T-shirt and the family headed to the Broken Yolk on Buena Vista at White Lane, which was packed.
“How ‘bout either Harris Ranch or Bravo Farms in Kettleman City?” I said. My husband and son replied “YES!”, we headed west on Stockdale Highway to I-5 north. (atypical behavior for our stuck-in-a-routine family …)
“We arrived at Bravo Farms in Kettleman City later that morning and entered the middle of the complex (Bravo Farms has a cheese factory, restaurant, petting zoo and a gift shop). Unbeknownst to me, I blocked the doorway for another couple when I stopped to look at a picture. When I moved aside, the couple came to a stop, turned and looked at me oddly.
“The husband said, “June 24, 1978, we got married on the date.” It took me a moment to realize what he had said AND that he was referring to my T-shirt that I had changed into moments before leaving home that morning, a T-shirt that reads 'June 24, 1978 – But, who’s counting?'
“I had shirts made for me and my husband when we celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary this past summer on June 24, 2018! The couple had been married (both of us in Northern CA) on the same day and year as had we!
“They were on their way south (to Irvine) to see one of their children and stopped at Bravo Farms (Kettleman City) for a break and a meal. We had driven up from Bakersfield for a meal. For some reason, our lives converged on September 22, 2018.”
•••
The Bakersfield Racquet Club is celebrating its 70th anniversary on Oct. 20. Former great Denny Ralston is coming, as his sister, Roberta. Lake Lovelace, the founder of the club for people who love tennis, would be proud.
Tracy Burrell is helping organize the anniversary. Tracy is pure Bakersfield and one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.
•••
Julio Mercado called and reminded me that this was the 20th anniversary of the BHS girls tennis valley championship. BHS upset Clovis, the Fresno team that had won 107 consecutive matches. The team featured Myka Peck, Kirsten Woody, Megan Haberkern, Kacey McBride, Katie Dunlap and Katie Benham amongst others.
•••
If you have a fairly astonishing coincidence, email me. These seem to be more common than we think.
