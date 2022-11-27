HERB BENHAM: We're in it together

The magic trick is turning a less-than-lighthearted subject into something that will bear fruit like the sweet pomegranate tree in our front yard.
Hank and I were talking. He's a riding buddy and friend. A bike ride, like a walk, is a good place for conversation.
A mutual friend had been whacked while riding his bike home near Memorial by a motorist who blew a light. He was hurt but the good news is he survived and will live to torch most of us up Round Mountain Road if he chooses to do so.
"This morning I was driving to Bible study around 7 a.m, " said Hank, warming to the subject of unpredictable drivers.
"I was on South Laurelglen Boulelvard and somebody was coming the other direction and in the turn lane. The signal was red but he went through and was headed for me. Had I not swerved, he would have hit me."
Sound familiar? It does me. It does to anyone driving these days.
A couple of months ago, our youngest son, Thomas, was traveling east on Truxtun, and as he drove through Oak Street — on a solid green light — a car heading south on Oak blew his red light and plowed into Thomas' truck at about 50 mph.
Had Thomas not seen him do this, and sped up to avoid being creamed, the other driver would have hit Thomas' driver's door rather than the back seat and the bed of the truck, and this would be a different conversation. As it happened, it's a cautionary tale for people close to our family. Readers are included because I consider us family.
A couple of days later, you don't have to wait long, we were heading east on 21st crossing Chester, taking our two grandkids to Sally and Gordon Shuppert's house near Foothill to pick oranges. The driver going south on Chester ignored his red light and our green and barely missed the car ahead of us.
Cell phones used to be the problem. When they came out 20 years ago, many of us were getting used to this wondrous tech toy and looked down when we should have been looking up.
This recent round of running reds seems different, more like a dare, a scene from the "Fast & Furious" movies or maybe other car chase films.
We could go deep, go dark, but at the very least, people are in a hurry. I don't know where they think they're going and what they think they're going to do when they get there but there are no clocks in eternity and the 1½ seconds they think they are saving may not amount to much in the biggest of pictures.
Traffic signals have become suggestions, advice for some people either to heed or not and some are not heeding.
For them, red doesn't mean red, it sometimes means orange or I'm barreling through.
It behooves those of us who want to live at least another day, to pause a few seconds when our light turns green and expect that somebody is going to run the light.
Remember, we're family. We're in it together. There are a million reasons to stick around.
Email contributing columnist Herb Benham at benham.herb@gmail.com. His column appears here on Sundays; the views expressed are his own.