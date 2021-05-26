HERB BENHAM: We're happy for all 700 of you

A friend told me his son was graduating. This was good news, and I can appreciate good news.
"There are going to be 700 kids at the graduation," he said. "I'm already steeling myself for the experience."
Seven hundred? Is everybody at the school graduating including the teachers, support staff and service animals?
Figuring 20 seconds per student — the time it takes for the principal to announce the name of the student and for him or her to walk across the stage — this comes to 14,000 seconds or slightly less than four hours. This does not include speeches by the valedictorian, the salutatorian and one by the requisite sacrificial lamb from the district office.
My first reaction was "I'm glad it's him and not me." I tried to muster up some sympathy but failed because guys are generally happy when their guy friends are miserable. Glued to an uncomfortable seat, eyes glazed over, wondering what ends first — the graduation or their lives.
That said, and this can be said because most of us have been glued to that seat, I have some advice: Read the program. First, front to back. Then, back to front. Repeat because you may have missed something, anything and subsequent readings may reveal it.
Food can help. I recommend a pre-game meal because by the time the graduation is over, restaurants will be closed, some permanently.
If a pre-game meal is not suitable, consider bringing in snacks. Pretzels would be good because they are both salty and satisfying but when you eat them, it can sound as if a large branch snapped off a tree during an ice storm.
Generally, you want to stay away from loud or crinkly.
A banana is neither and it can keep you from fainting when you rise to your feet and the blood, which has heretofore pooled in your ankles and feet, shoots upward to your head, but it is not without risk.
"Risk" because how do you transport a banana? Do you slip it in your front pocket — I don't think so. If you carry it in, it looks like you're packing.
A handful of mixed nuts might work but only if you have pre-sorted the Brazilian nuts so you don't have to toss them over your shoulder and risk knocking somebody's eye out.
I like a pre-opened PayDay because it's salty, sweet and can be easily palmed in case your seatmate frowns upon your inability to make it through an event without taking nourishment.
If not food, how about just coming hammered or, if not hammered, happy. Happy to be there for your big day, happy to be alive, happy to be feeling happy. LOL.
Don't even think about it because what sort of message does that send your children? That their parents can't sit through a graduation without being in an altered state of mind? That their parents aren't interested in every part of their lives?
Graduation day. We are happy for you and I can think of at least 700 reasons why.