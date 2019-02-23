“Aren’t we taking care of Nora on Sunday?” I asked.
There was a pause. Not much of a pause but a pause nonetheless.
“Sunday?” Sue said. “Sunday is the Oscars.”
On Oscar day, Sunday is sacrosanct.
For 364 days a year, Nora is welcome but on the 365th day, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences celebrates the Oscars and otherwise charming grandchildren are banished to the outskirts of Elsa’s frozen kingdom.
The opening lines of Auden’s “Funeral Blues” set the stage:
“Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone,
“Prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone.”
“Cut off the telephone.” Sue’s children and close friends know not to call between 5 and 8 p.m. Texting is welcome. Calls between 3:30 and 5 p.m.— when the red carpet festivities start — are fine unless you are calling to make fun of the show.
I used to fight it. Bop in and out. Make comments. Show up for the red carpet dressed in sweats, a T-shirt and tube socks.
It was my silent protest against all things Hollywood, fake and commercial but eventually I asked myself: “Why?” Why am I fighting this one Sunday a year that, even if it didn’t give so much pleasure to so many, certainly gives pleasure to my wife.
I have become breathtakingly mature. Full of largess. With my maturity and largess, I have become a full-fledged member of the academy.
I’m already thinking about what I’m going to wear, borderline pathetic I know. I’m leaning toward my new blue sport coat set off by a mauve dress shirt, a pair of crisp gray woolen slacks and a freshly shined pair of black shoes. I might break out a new pair of black dress socks from Bombas.
By 5 p.m., I will be showered, dressed and clutching my Oscar scorecard as if it’s the racing form at Pimlico. I will be ready to pour champagne as if I do it for a living.
As a member of the academy, it’s important to see as many of the movies as possible. Electric blue sport coat or not, an academy member’s vote has a tendency to be discounted if it is not informed.
A few days ago, we shored up our critical resumes by seeing Spike Lee’s "BlacKkKlansman" at Edwards Cinemas. What a movie. This might be my pick for best picture but I tend to favor whichever is the last film I’ve seen.
Movies are like horses. Some start quickly and then fade around the first turn and then are overtaken by whatever films I’ve seen most recently.
“Green Book” is an exception. I like a happy ending. There are plenty of the other kind.
I’ve gone back and forth on “Roma,” one of the favorites for best picture. We tried it the first time at home on TV. The room was dark, the movie was in black and white and there were subtitles. Translation: Both members of the academy fell asleep.
We saw it at Maya the second time. I fell asleep again but just not as long. When I wasn’t asleep, I think I liked it or maybe I liked it because I was supposed to like it. Academy members can be suggestible.
I’m looking forward to the menu as much as the program. Oscar nights have themes and dishes that in our house have included: “Forrest Gump” (shrimp), “Titanic” (menu from ship), “Hugo” and “Midnight in Paris” (Parisian fare), seafood gratin for “Manchester by the Sea,” Indian rice pudding for “Lion” and half moon cookies for “Moonlight.”
The menu changes and so does the guest list. This year we’re on our own. Academy members have been decertified for talking too much. Banter is acceptable during commercials but must cease when the show resumes.
We’re on countdown. We love you, Nora, and someday you’ll join the academy. This will include having the seat on honor next to the president, your grandmother.
Love it!! Literally my family as well
