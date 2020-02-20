The dishwasher won’t drain. It runs and then leaves a pool of milky water in the bottom. I have been emptying it with a coffee cup, which does not bode well for its future or mine.
Live long enough and eventually every appliance you own will break down. Break your heart. Ripple the harmony and tranquility of your domestic life.
"The dishwasher is not draining," Sue said.
I’ve heard that tone of voice before, the tone of resignation. The tone of "we’ve been here before and probably will again."
There was a cartoon in the New Yorker recently with a drawing of a homeowner and a serviceman who says, "You can replace the tank, switch to natural gas or huddle in a corner and cry as you ask yourself why you ever thought buying a house was a good idea."
If I had my way, and I don’t, I wouldn’t use a dishwasher. I like filling the sink with hot, soapy water. Sliding in the plates, silverware, pots, pans and salad bowls. Seeing them disappear into the soapy water as if they were taking a relaxing bath.
Enjoy yourself. No hurry. I’ll be with you a minute.
I use bath time to get dessert. A handful of milk chocolate-covered macadamia nut clusters, several candied orange slices or a pudding cup full of chocolate chips from the baking drawer.
When I return from dessert heaven, I reach into the soapy water not knowing what I will find. It is like a dishwashing treasure hunt, one that you hope will not end by grabbing the wrong edge of a Henckels knife.
I tried fixing the dishwasher, which these days starts with watching a YouTube video. Appliance Princess instructed me to jerk out both dish racks, kneel awkwardly in front of the dishwasher, strain my back, hit my head on the top of the dishwasher, reach in blindly to remove the filter and, if at all possible, cut my fingertips on some small cubes of glass that had, unbeknownst to me, found their way to the bottom.
I did "awkward," "strained" and "blind" but managed to remove the glass cubes without cutting my fingertips. I ran a trial load because maybe once I could be an appliance-fixing hero but when the dishwasher stopped, there was a sea of milky water at the bottom that even Moses wouldn’t have crossed.
"Maybe the drain line is pinched."
It didn’t look pinched under the sink but there was a section under the dishwasher I couldn’t see unless I could see through stainless steel.
I tried to roll it out of its small, airtight space but I might as well have tried to roll a piano that was nailed to an oak floor.
Why won’t this thing roll? I muscled it because that’s who I am. I’m also an idiot because I found out later from Ray, the handyman, that there are two screws that attach the dishwasher to the frame.
"You know, I think you bent the door and ruptured the seal," Ray said.
Good job, Mr. Muscle. Why don’t you see if you can break something else. Toaster, dryer, microwave. I’m an equal opportunity wrecking machine.
Dishwasher disabled, we could go the way of a friend who uses his broken dishwasher to store forks, knives, spoons and plastic bags. We could, but won’t, having bought one from Bob Johnston's Appliances in Oildale. That experience is worth the price of the dishwasher. Seventy bucks to hook it up may be the best money we could spend.
