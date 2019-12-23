There is pleasure in wandering around town before Christmas. Pleasure in thinking about the old familiar places. Pleasure in touching base, which seems important before Christmas, New Year's and a new decade.
I stopped by Quality Refinishing, dropping off a tabletop that had taken a hit after falling out of the back of a truck. Sometimes the artistry of owner Jim Barlow is preferable to a homegrown effort, as satisfying as homegrown efforts can be. The visit included getting cuffed around by Pam, who mans the door.
This being lunchtime, Pyrenees Cafe had cars on adjoining streets. Wool Growers was jammed as was Luigi’s and probably the Arizona Cafe too, which I haven’t been to in years but my friend Frank says is still a Bakersfield classic.
I stopped into Sequoia Paint to see if they had Minwax Red Mahogany stain and they did. The crew was friendly as usual. Big John was sitting by the pyramid of paint cans near the front window.
I asked if he still sold Big John’s BBQ Seasoning, a dry rub John concocted years ago that has a following amongst barbecue lovers. He nodded and disappeared into the back of the store and returned with a plastic canister of the dry rub. Big John’s used to come in a silver paint can but he says this is easier to use.
John told me he’s been fighting cancer for the last couple of years. He gave me a rubber bracelet to wear that read “Hope comes in all colors.” For Big John, I’ll wear a bracelet any time.
I headed west on 18th toward Union and Tacos de Huicho where I had four of their delicious tacos: al pastor, beef, shrimp and more al pastor. The tacos are not big but they are good, hot and satisfying. I could have eaten 10 but eventually you have to stop even when you don’t want to.
Next was the Verizon store on California. We are destined to spend a certain amount of our lives in the phone store, usually more than we want. I wish phones would last forever, but mine couldn’t hold a charge for more than an hour so I guess it was time.
“Dad, you’re probably eligible for an upgrade,” Herbie said.
I can never remember what phone I have — the iPhone 6, 7 or 8 — all I know is I’ll never catch up and I’m not convinced my life will be poorer if I don’t. There was a 45-minute wait at the Verizon store.
After taking my name and dying cell phone number, the reservationist said, “A lot of people go next door to The Habit and eat."
I’m sure they do but I’m not sure how many of them have had four tacos at Tacos de Huicho 10 minutes before.
When it was my turn, a young woman girl with watery eyes waited on me.
”I just had some Flaming Hot Cheetos and I’m having a reaction to them,” she said.
I’m not surprised. Those things are not for hobbyists.
“Do you want a new touch phone or the one with the button on it?” she said.
I hadn’t thought about it. Button versus touch.
“Some people like the button and don’t want to change,” she said.
I like the button. I’ve always liked the button but I think I can say goodbye to the button.
My free upgrade turned out to be not so free and $200 later I was back in the car with a new, sleek black phone that can’t wait to slide out of my pocket and get lost, a screen protector, new Otterbox case and a $25-a-month payment.
Happy birthday, Sally
That night we went Sally Baker’s 39th (60th) birthday. The mother of four, grandmother to one, wife to Rob, personal trainer, great runner and friend to many has taken the longest time to grow older. She’s been 39 as long as I’ve known her and no one looks or acts younger at 39 than she does.
Happy birthday, friend.
It's Christmastime
All along the way, people ask, “Are you ready for Christmas?” I'm ready for cinnamon rolls from Hodel’s, a fire, Mom and Herbie staying at the house, and Lauren, Sam and Nora walking over for breakfast. We are ready and we are grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.