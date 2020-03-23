This has been a great time for humor. People are wondering if their marriages are going to hold up.
“Friends always predicted we wouldn’t get past 40 years and maybe they’re right,” a friend said.
A neighbor walked by and said that with the kids home, the parents who were against spanking might be changing their minds.
***
I picked up some food at Uricchio’s last week and Claire was manning the front desk.
“I’m closing on Saturday (March 21) so my employees can get unemployment,” she said. “Our chef is 67 and this could be a nice break for him. He told me it will only take a couple of days to fire up the restaurant again.”
Claire is one of the bright spots in the community and her restaurant one of the shining lights in the dining constellation. They’ll be back and I’m counting on it for a number of reasons including their baked lasagna Bolognese.
***
I watched John Legend’s concert that he had broadcast from home given that he, his wife and family are self-quarantining. He sang “All of Me,” seated at the piano. What a voice and he hit the right tone in conversation between songs. This is the perfect time for conversation and music.
***
Music like “Rose Tattoo” by the Dropkick Murphys. If you’re in the mood for a good rousing “I shall not be defeated” song, YouTube it. The chorus alone is worth it.
***
One more recommendation and I’d be interested in what readers, should there be any, would recommend for music, books, movies and TV in order to raise spirits rather than douse them. We watched “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” over the weekend. Talk about fun. If you do nothing else, watch the first 10 minutes of the movie, and, if it doesn't make you feel better, Claire’s baked lasagna Bolognese will be on me.
***
This is a good time to talk to your kids — friends too — I’ve had better conversations with both in the last couple of weeks than in years. No one is in a hurry because there is nowhere to go. The only place to go is here and now and that’s not a bad place to be.
Here is something we can do: Keep your tone panic-free when you’re talking to people; they are getting enough of that from everyone and everywhere.
When everything is added back in, we are going to be appreciative and it’s going to be crazy fun again.
***
Houchin Blood Bank was cooking last week when we went. There were 12 people in line, all six waiting rooms were filled and on that day there was a two-hour wait. People want to help and will. It beats hiding under the bed.
There were only three little doughnuts left in the after-you-give-blood snack area. I had a dilemma. Do I take a doughnut even though we had decided to reschedule and come back tomorrow?
Normally I would because free doughnuts are the only reason I give blood but I decided to leave the doughnuts. Once again, the coronavirus is bringing out the best in people. I felt like a hometown hero.
***
Have you noticed how many beautiful days we’ve had in a row? Eight, nine, 10? Sometimes when the world is falling apart, the universe throws you a bone when you need it and right now, we’ll take all the bones it will give us.
***
Have you noticed how many people are walking in your neighborhood? It’s like a spring version of Halloween. There are more kids riding their bikes, more people walking their dogs and more friends walking with another than I’ve ever seen. A worldwide pandemic is a good way to find out who lives in your neighborhood. People are in fine spirits for being unemployed, out of business and out of paper towels.
Sunday afternoon, combining music and neighborhood, there was an impromptu concert on Matt Sarad’s front porch featuring The RiffKats with Mike Sarad, Corey Miller, Wallace Kent, Bob Smith and Matt Sarad. People sat on lawns, milled about in the street or strolled by. The need to be together and hang together has never been stronger.
