I agree. Let’s name the next high school after Wendy Wayne. Wendy Wayne High would fill the hearts of those who knew her and inspire those who never had the chance.
Her husband, Gene Tackett, sent this message:
“A recent letter to the Editor got it right. Name the new high school after someone who focused on service. Wendy Wayne personified community service. She was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Kenya, and as a Rotarian, worked to eradicate polio in India and Nigeria. She helped develop the Community Connection for Childcare and was Director of Kern County's First Five.
“She was a nursing graduate of CSUB, had a scholarship named after her for local nursing students and the Kegley Institute of Ethics gives an annual award in her name each for ethical behavior. Her Celebration of Life filled the Fox Theater in the summer of 2012.”
I was one of 1,800 people who attended that funeral. The only way to have that many people at your funeral is pay them, feed them or do something good with your life.
Wendy did. She was the most unselfish person I’ve ever met. Unselfish with her time, her attention and her home.
If somebody was coming through town, she housed them. If somebody was kicked out of their house, Wendy welcomed them (Gene was a big part of this too). If somebody needed a recommendation, Wendy recommended them.
She listened, asked questions and then asked follow-up questions.
“How are you doing?” she would ask. “How are your kids? Tell me what you’re working on.”
Wendy did admirable public work. The kind that ended up in the newspaper, on TV and inscribed on plaques. However, when the ink was dry, the story had run and the plaques were hung, Wendy still reached out to people. For her, there wasn’t much difference between public and private service.
Wendy never lost sight of the greater good and, for her, it revolved around people and making their lives better. Even when she was dying. This is sacrifice beyond expectation or the call of duty.
When I drive by Dr. Juliet Thorner Elementary School, I think of the brilliant, kind, capable pediatrician whose sunny office welcomed several generations of kids.
Dr. Thorner was a guiding light in the community and that school benefits, at least in a subliminal way, from having her name across the front. It doesn’t matter that teachers and students may not know who she was, names are sounds and some sounds are music.
Same with Wendy. Nobody deserves it more. Although naming a school after her would not make us miss her less, it would be a way of remembering her more.
A high school is appropriate because few people were more accepting of teenagers than Wendy. She loved them when they were unlovable. Ask our kids for starters.
The trustees meet on Oct. 7 to decide. I’m only one vote. I suspect there are at least 1,800 people who would agree with me.
