HERB BENHAM: We all rise for fresh-baked bread

There are plenty of reasons not to bake bread, including the fact that you can buy it at the store. Trader Joe's sells good bread as does Baker's Outpost and grocery stores have Dave's Killer Bread, which toasts well, butters up nicely and welcomes honey, strawberry jam or peanut butter.
Yes, you can get by just fine without ever making bread, but why would you want to, given that homemade bread feels, tastes and smells good and encourages a frontier self-sufficiency and a kinship with previous generations back to biblical times.
If everything else falls apart, you can put your arms around the family and provide comfort and sustenance. The world's problems, not to be underestimated, dissipate with the magical smell of bread baking in the oven. That smell is better than any perfume or aftershave. I'm surprised Pep Boys doesn't sell it to hang over your rear-view mirror in lieu of a Baja cactus, clean cotton or coconut lime air freshener.
My favorite recipe is the honey wheat berry bread featured in Anna Thomas' cookbook "The Vegetarian Epicure," but you want to include the milk and honey bread and the sweet oatmeal bread in your rotation too. This is the original hippy cookbook, hippy because besides having recipes for dishes like watercress raita, none of the recipe titles are capitalized. Thomas is soft-pedaling the recipes as if to say, "Try this. I think you'll be pleased."
This is a double-rise bread. Mix it, knead it, put it in a greased bowl in a warm spot over a heat vent, in a previously hot oven or in front of a fire.
I opt for the fire because it makes me feel like a character in "Little House on the Prairie." Crazed by the smell, a bear could burst through the door any minute, snatch the bread off the hearth and leave everybody else unscathed.
Although this is a double-rise bread, my specialty is a double-rise bread that does not rise. I've perfected it and I'm not sure how. I follow directions: mixing the yeast with warm but not hot water, adding the scalded milk that has cooled to room temperature and the melted but not sizzling butter because too much heat can kill the yeast.
Even after an hour in front of the warm frontier, house-on-the-prairie fire, the round mound of dough rather than doubling in size, looks as if it has shrunk and collapsed back in on itself like a brown bread hole.
No problem, I'll have another chance with the second rise after kneading it, dividing it into two loaves and putting it in a warm cozy place for 45 minutes.
No luck, which doesn't mean I'm out of luck because when you cook a no-rise twice bread, what you get is a super dense bread teeming with the wheat berries. How dense? Should a bear burst through the door, crazed by the smell of fresh bread, you can hit him on the head with one of the loaves and make him think twice about doing that again.
There is another option. Plunge a sharp knife into the loaf before it cools, cut off a healthy chunk, spread on some soft butter and followed by a drizzle of honey because with honey wheat berry bread, you can never have too much honey.
The best bread you'll ever make is the bread you make yourself not only because it tastes better because no bear in its right mind can stay away. Better to let him in. Better to break bread together.
