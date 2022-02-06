HERB BENHAM: Wake up and smell the ocean

Where was that woman? Had she died? Left me?
That "woman" was Sue, "me" was me and me was shivering outside our third-story Airbnb in Ericeira, Portugal, a town on the coast 30 minutes from Lisbon. I would advise you to move there tomorrow, but everybody moved there yesterday, the day before and the day before that, so a visit will suffice.
"Shivering" because I had finished an hour-and-a-half session in the brisk Atlantic on a borrowed stand-up paddleboard, clad in a borrowed wetsuit and I was done. Not cooked, but undercooked, a shivering piece of American ground round down.
I wanted to prove a point. Show these 100 or so Portuguese, German, Swiss, Dutch and Spanish surfers why America was the greatest country on Earth, teeming with the finest athletes imaginable of which I was the standard flag-bearer.
I showed them all right. In 90 minutes, I caught zero waves until I paddled for the last wave and I realized I was going to barrel into an attractive, dark-haired woman on a blue foam board, so I abandoned ship, somersaulted over the falls into the icy Atlantic and snapped my leash. Both the board and its former rider ended up on the barnacle-covered rocks near the shore.
What else did I have to prove? I’d broken my leash, lost the board and now I was crouching on all fours, doggy style on the rocks in an effort to preserve whatever American dignity I had left, as wave after wave was trying to heave me on the shore where I would have gotten sand up my woo-woo.
When the waves slowed for a moment, I grabbed the board and paddle, floated in, unpeeled the wetsuit, put on my jeans, a long-sleeved black cotton shirt and drove three blocks to the apartment that we were renting. Now, I stood there repeatedly texting Sue as the wind whipped through me. Sue had the key to both the outer and inner doors.
I had options. I could scale the three-story building like Spider-Man, I could beat the door down with my head or I could harness a huge grudge if I ever got in.
This was Reliable Sue we were talking about. Like most people, she's never far from her phone, iPad, her games of Words With Friends. Where was she?
She had had a wicked cold much of the trip so maybe she was worn out and had fallen asleep. However, she was not a napper so I went straight to dead. "Dead" would have been a surprise because parents were still alive in their 90s and her grandma Bena had lived to 103.
I called again. Nothing but her voicemail, which I felt like tussling with but didn’t. If she was dead, we had a problem or I did because how was I going to get her home? I didn’t have room in my suitcase because it was filled with a bottle of Portuguese red and a bottle of port, a dozen tins of Portuguese sardines, octopus, trout and a box of French chocolate from Patrick Roger.
Even if I had the room, which I didn’t, or could make room, which I was disinclined to do, I was over the weight limit. I was cresting 45 pounds and once I threw Sue in there, I’d have to pay extra.
I texted again. Nothing. I wondered if our trip insurance covered this sort of thing? Sue took care of all the travel arrangements and carried a blue folder with everything in it so I could have asked her but it was possible that she had bought the Portuguese farm.
I called again. "Hi, this is Sue. I will call you back."
When? You might be gone and if the Portuguese wind kept blowing, "Elizabeth, I’ll be coming to join you."
I could have waited in the car, but I preferred standing on the hard Portuguese sidewalk nursing a grudge. Sitting in a warm car would have taken the edge off my self-righteousness.
I launched into problem-solving mode. They allow service dogs on flights. If she had passed, maybe I could just prop her up in the seat across the aisle from me and put some headphones on her. Not only could I keep an eye on her but when Air France served dinner, I could have both her dinner and mine.
I called again. The good thing about calling over and over was that the exercise was allowing me to work through the grief of losing my partner of 42 years. I was now in Stage 6: profound irritation.
I called again and this time Sue picked up. "Where were you? I was worried." About you initially, but mostly about me.
"My phone was on mute," she said.
Mute? You don’t even know how to put it on mute. Mute’s a one-off because I’ll guarantee you can’t do it again.
The lesson here had nothing to do with keys, cold or showing the international surf community a thing or two.
Travel is a contact sport. It’s like the football version of leisure activities. If you hit the ground, and you will, pick yourself up and take a long hot shower.
That shower will be worth it. So will the trip.