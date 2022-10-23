 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HERB BENHAM: Visibility level tougher to gauge

Herb Benham column

Herb Benham

 The Bakersfield Californian

I'm invisible. Even if you want to see me, you can't. I'm three-quarters gone and a one-quarter hanging on by my disappearing fingernails.

I'd first heard about this phenomenon from older women. Becoming invisible. Being in public without getting nary a glance.

Email contributing columnist Herb Benham at benham.herb@gmail.com. His column appears here on Sundays; the views expressed are his own.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget