The holidays are good for seeing movies (2019 was an exceptional year) and after hearing Bill Simmons interview Adam Sandler and ex-NBA player Kevin Garnett, I was eager to see “Uncut Gems,” the movie in which they star.
It was one of those movies where you think about walking out but don’t because you hope it will improve, slow down, turn funny, introduce a character you can half stand or deliver a moment of redemption.
Every other word started with “F” and whether it was realistic or not, the “F” word loses its punch after the 600th time. The critics (The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, The New York Times) liked the film so you may not want to take my word for it, but like it or not, this is not a relaxing two hours.
Spreading the joy
Janet Manning never fails to surprise me and I shouldn’t be surprised after 30 years, but I am. She called a couple of days ago from the hospital — raspy voice, sounding like a longshoreman who had just powered through a cold, foggy night shift.
“I have pneumonia but I’m feeling better and hoping to get out of the hospital today but that’s not what I’m calling about,” she said.
Janet called to say that she liked the piece on Art Garcia, the senior physical therapist assistant at Encompass Health who was retiring, and to wish our family a Happy New Year.
Janet is flat on her back in the hospital and she’s still spreading joy. We are lucky to know people like her, and, if we don’t, maybe 2020 is the year when we move toward having a servant’s heart ourselves.
Christmas chocolates
I used to think the world was divided into two camps: those who return their grocery carts to the cart rack and those who don’t. I am adding another either/or camp.
During Christmas, we received a two-pound box of See’s Chocolates. What a treat. Who doesn’t like See’s and even the people who disdain them will remove the white lid when no one is looking and take a chocolate.
A couple of nights ago, I opened the box to find the bottom layer mostly intact but nearly covered by a sea of empty brown wrappers. Somebody had taken a chocolate — perhaps a light chocolate truffle, a Bordeaux, mocha, buttercream, butterscotch square or a chocolate butter — but left the wrappers behind.
People get excited when they see that treasure trove of chocolate. They grab one, two or three, lose their heads and leave the evidence behind. I know one of those people but will vouch that he (or she) also returns their carts to the cart rack.
A recommendation
Cold outside, time to read and Sue passed on a novel she plowed through in one day called “Plainsong” by Kent Haruf.
The book is good and reminds me of the “The Last Picture Show” by Larry McMurtry in its spareness. However, it’s the darndest thing: There are no quotation marks in the book indicating that somebody is speaking.
After the first page or two, you don’t notice their absence and it becomes like watching a football, basketball or baseball game with the volume turned off. It’s quiet and restful, the opposite of “Uncut Gems.”
Hit the 'Highway'
What’s a new year (2020 has a nice ring to it) without a musical recommendation? Listen to “Highway 46” by Tom Russell. This comes by way of retired endodontist Bob Smith and is an ode to Bakersfield and its musical history.
