 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HERB BENHAM: Two grandkids, 10 days, endless fun

Herb Benham column

Herb Benham

 The Bakersfield Californian

My friends were impressed.

"You're taking care of the kids for 10 days?" a couple of them said.

Email contributing columnist Herb Benham at benham.herb@gmail.com. His column appears here on Sundays; the views expressed are his own.

Coronavirus Cases