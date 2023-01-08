HERB BENHAM: Two grandkids, 10 days, endless fun

My friends were impressed.
"You're taking care of the kids for 10 days?" a couple of them said.
They shook their heads as if they couldn't believe it, checking the number against what number deemed possible for themselves.
The "kids" were our grandkids from La Jolla: Andrew, 7, and Lillian, 5. Originally, it was going to be a week and then a week turned into 10 days. What's another three days?
Come on, guys. Toughen up. We can do 10 days, we can do 20.
We met Hunter, their father, in Santa Clarita for the handoff. Then reality sank in. Ten days? I was out of ideas in the first 30 minutes. That's OK, we had nine days, 23 hours and 30 minutes to find our rhythm. How hard could that be?
The first night I slept with one eye on the clock. One eye on the clock because when they wake up, they're up and when they're up, you're up and it's all hands on deck. Every sleepless hour was one hour closer to game time.
Sue slept great. She's a mother and when you're a mother, you have a leg up on being a grandmother.
The first morning was rainy. Rainy means inside activities, which can include bouncing off the walls. Rain or shine also meant homework, which their mother, Katie, had sent along.
Homework? Wasn't this vacation? What happened to the good old-fashioned winter break?
Homework, schomework. We were part of the team, educational and otherwise. No time to dig in, it was time to be all in.
"Papa, you have to read the instructions that the tutor sent along," Andrew said.
Instructions for a second-grader? He's 7. Instructions aren't going to be a problem because I'm a grown man who's been through college. I took the SATs; I didn't do well on them but I took them.
Titled "Day Prep," the one-page instructions included phrases like "directed reading," "literary device," "instructional purpose," "Venn diagram" and "higher level thinking skills."
Had Andrew entered a graduate program without us knowing about it? He is smart (aren't they all?), we knew that, but can you skip eight grades over the summer?
One thing was certain. I was out of my depth and Sue was in the shower.
After homework, which we muddled through, ignoring almost every tenet of Day Prep, Andrew suggested a game of Monopoly. The good thing about Monopoly is that it takes a couple of hours. The bad thing is that it takes a couple of hours.
Andrew creamed me. Creamed me and celebrated creaming me. He ended up with 15 properties and several thousand dollars, which to him might as well have been real money.
I'm not sure what he's learning in school but his Monopoly-playing skills are outstanding. So are his dancing-on-Papa's-grave ones.
"Andrew, let's take a bike ride," I said, choosing an activity with which I was more comfortable.
He'd brought his red Trek and we took off toward Beach Park and the bike path. After going under the tunnel, we took a right at Yokuts Park and rode by the river in the dirt. I'd show him some real riding. Our goal was Truxtun Lake. You can't do that in La Jolla.
This was great. He had a big smile on his face. A bike ride, riding on the dirt through the bushes and trees, what a terrific idea.
In a few minutes, we were riding next to the par course. We were testing the limits of the Central Valley frontier. Testing and conquering.
"Papa, wait, wait. My pedal fell off," he said.
Your pedal fell off? How does that happen? That's a rarity even for the Herb Benham school of bike maintenance.
Don't worry, I'll screw it right on. I'll tighten it with these hands of relative steel. Finally, I got the pedal on and five minutes later, it fell off again.
No problem, we were only 2 miles from the house with a bike that had one pedal. I was an adult. Adults have solutions that do not include calling for a ride because it's not sporting to take a cellphone when you're conquering the Central Valley frontier.
"Andrew, can you run home if I carry your bike?"
This entailed picking up his bike, slinging it over my shoulder as I rode but the frame was so big that the one pedal almost went into my front spokes pitching me over the handlebars.
"Andrew, can you ride it one pedal?"
He tried, he did, until the bike squiggled sideways and Andrew fell hard on the pavement on his left side.
"Andrew, you're not hurt," I said, hoping as much as knowing. I hope you're not hurt because if you are hurt, I'm not sure I can carry you and your bike and get home before dinner.
We limped home. I pushed, pulled and cajoled. If you're looking for a crackerjack workout, I suggest taking your grandchild on a bike ride and having the pedal fall off.
Later that day, Lillian asked if I could reattach the leg on her Ken doll. No problem. Papa is handy and he will snap it back in there.
Papa tried. Papa failed. Papa took out the hammer because sometimes a hammer is the best solution to a machine-driven part.
The hammer didn't work so I doubled up on the velocity of the blows. I sounded like John Henry working on the railroad. I'd get that leg back on if I had to break it and Ken sustained multiple fractures to the pelvic area.
"Can we play another game of Monopoly?" Andrew asked on Day 2.
Of course, Papa got creamed. Papa had another eight days to get even.