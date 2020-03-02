Two great California entrepreneurs have died in the last month: Dave McCoy, founder of Mammoth Mountain, and, most recently, Joe Coulombe, who started Trader Joe’s.
They were in charge of fun, each making our lives better and putting a smile on our faces as we enjoyed life in this beautiful state.
McCoy took Mammoth from a bare mountain, added a rope tow and then chair lifts to create one of the premier ski areas in the world. McCoy risked everything, gave everything and left this jewel behind for generations to enjoy.
McCoy was an animal too. Friends and I used to do the bike race from Death Valley to Mount Whitney, two days, 100 miles, more than 15,000 feet of climbing. The race was beautiful and it was hard.
One year I thought I was pretty tough but in the middle of the first day climbing out of Panamint Valley, I discovered that I had perhaps overrated my fitness level.
“Hey, how are you doing?” said a cheery voice from behind.
“Not well,” I said, unsure whether I was going forwards, backwards or standing still.
Mr. Cheery was Dave McCoy, 40 years my senior, probably 80 at the time and in a few seconds, he was by me and had disappeared in the desert sky.
Joe Coulombe founded Trader Joe's in 1967. Coulombe took gourmet food like brie, French bread, fine wine, granola and good coffees out of the higher-end shops and sold them cheaply on a mass scale. His stores were fun and had a funky, kitschy nautical theme. In other words, they had a sense of humor that complimented the monthly newsletter.
"Trader Joe's is for overeducated and underpaid people,” was Coulombe’s guiding principle.
We lived in L.A. during the late 1970s and Trader Joe's stores — there were about 20 of them then — were on the level of busy with In-N-Out. TJ’s was one of the best things about living in L.A.
I was in the wine business and sold wine to Trader Joe's in their offices in Monrovia. I met Coulombe a few times. He’d come in wearing two different socks, totally absent-minded, his attention on bigger things.
When we moved to Bakersfield, Trader Joe’s had not deemed the town worthy yet (their algorithm includes a certain percentage of college-educated people and a populace who has traveled internationally).
It was a happy day when Trader Joe’s opened a store in the southwest more than 20 years ago. It felt as if Bakersfield had grown up and arrived as a town.
Besides the boon for customers, TJ’s has always been known as an excellent place to work. Good pay, benefits and a chance for upward mobility. Generations of young people have gotten their start at Trader Joe’s. Many have stayed and made a career out of it.
Leaving dishwasher issue to experts
I received several good suggestions on the dishwasher that wouldn’t drain. The first was from Stephen Montgomery who suggested I use a Shop-Vac rather than my hand to suck out loose stuff from the bottom. No, Stephen, I’d rather reach in blind, which is what I did, hit my head on the top of the dishwasher and risk cutting my fingers with the shards of a broken wine glass.
My Shop-Vac works fine as long as I hold the hose up in the air like an elephant’s trunk trying to pluck a banana off a tree but when the hose is level the water runs out on the floor. Plus, the top of the Shop-Vac comes off when I pick it up.
My Shop-Vac stinks and Dave McCoy would have never put up with it for a minute.
Reader Bill Beckham also had some helpful advice:
“You were right to clean the filter, always in the most inaccessible place by design. The problem is not usually in the drain line, but in the vent line, it’s that little round thing next to your kitchen faucet that most people don’t know why it’s there, if it gets plugged (and they do more often than you think} the dishwasher will not drain. Remove the cover and clean the vent and problem solved.”
Bill, we cleaned the vent line but it didn’t work so we ended up at Bob Johnston’s Appliance on Roberts Lane in Oildale for a new dishwasher. Talk about making the world a better place. Mike is a one-man band and you are usually the only person in the store.
Another terrific California entrepreneur who makes life better. This state is full of them.
